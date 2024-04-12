AFC Notes: Texans, Titans, Will Levis, Kenneth Murray

Texans

Texans owners Cal and Hannah McNair acknowledged the higher expectations after a busy offseason: “We embrace the expectations, it’s where we want to be. At same time it’s about building the team, working hard, it’s the day to day things that will get us where we want to get to… And we want to win now.” (Randy Mcllvoy)

Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo took an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) ESPN’s Jordan Reid and DJ Bien-Aime list defensive tackle as one of the Texans’ top draft priorities with two picks in the second round.

USC S Calen Bullock took an official visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

Will Levis

Titans HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis has to continue to grow into a leadership role within the organization this offseason.

“He’s got a job to do as leader of the offense, as leader of the football team, and I think he understands that,” Callahan said, via PFT. “You have to be visible, people have to see you, you have to be sure you’re building the same relationships that I have to build as a head coach.”

Callahan added that he’s impressed with the way Levis has carried himself so far this offseason.

“I’m still learning Will every day, but he’s got an intensity, an intent every time he walks into the building,” Callahan said. “That’s not manufactured, that’s how he is. He’s got a way about him that is driven. I think he wants to be a great player. . . . He’s very determined to improve his game.”

Titans

Titans DC Dennard Wilson said he isn’t focused on who wears the green dot. When asked about LB Kenneth Murray handling the communication of the defense, Wilson said he wants to emphasize the point of him playing loose.

“We’re not focused on the green dot right now,” Wilson said, via Titans Wire. “That’s up to guys getting out there and performing, seeing how much information they can retain, first and foremost. The thing with Kenneth is, just like when he came out of college, you saw the explosiveness — he’s a big man, he’s athletic, he’s smart, he can make all the plays. For us, our thought process is to put him in a position to allow him to play free, to cut it loose, so he doesn’t have to think as much right now. And as we start to let him go out there and cut it loose and he plays fast and physical and ahead of plays, then you give him the other responsibilities. But right now, it’s about him being the best version of himself, the good self. And trying to maximize his potential so when he goes out and plays, he plays free.”