AFC Notes: Tony Boselli, Jaguars Staff Changes, Shedeur Sanders, Titans

The Jaguars hired DC Anthony Campanile from Green Bay where he served as the run game coordinator for the 2024 season. When asked about his defensive scheme plans, Campanile wants to be multiple so they can maximize the talent on the field.

“We want to put the best guys we have out there,” Campanile said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “There will be front variation. There will be coverage variation. We’re going to test the protection on third down. There will be a lot of multiplicity to what we do in terms of simulators, pressure. That’s what I can tell you.”

“Structurally, you can get to any of those things and it really has more to do with people that are on the field. If you look at a lot of the systems I’ve been in, you could say, ‘That’s a 3-4,’ and we’re in four-down linemen half the time.”

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are hiring Colts assistant Ron Milus as DB coach.

as DB coach. The Jaguars John Van Dam as their pass game specialist. ( are hiringas their pass game specialist. ( Ian Rapoport

The team is also adding former Cardinals DL coach Derrick LeBlanc as their assistant DL coach. (Howard Balzer)

New Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli expects that the team will have a quick turnaround to being competitive once again and gave an insight on how the organization will function under a new regime.

“I don’t think we’re far; I really don’t,” Boselli said, via the team website’s John Oehser. “We are going to hire a GM whose responsibility will be to pick players, go through free agency, the draft. Liam is going to have a very, very big role influence voice in that process. We are going to make sure we are always aligned. I love football and I will assist them how they need, but that’s not my job. My job is not to pick players. My job is not to coach. My job is to support them and that’s what I’ll do.”

"We are committed to make sure we have a strong building, a strong culture," Boselli continued. "It'll be Liam's culture. He is the voice, he's the head coach of this organization, it's his team. He's going to dictate how we do things on the field, and what the culture is. We're here to support him. When our GM gets named, we will work together. We will be aligned. When we pick a player, it's our player. He's a Jaguar. It's not that guy's pick or this guy wanted him. That's not how we're going to operate."It's going to be our player and when we win, we win. When we lose, we lose. We're not going to blame, we're not going to point the finger. All that matters to me is winning."