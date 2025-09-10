AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter made his NFL debut, appearing in 44 offensive snaps and six on defense. Hunter said he was just glad to bring his energy to the team.

“I was just excited and ready to go out and win with my team and just bring the energy,” Hunter said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “Like I say every day, every time you’re interviewing me, I’m trying to bring the energy, bring the guys up, and make sure we stay true to ourselves and just be the team we know we can be.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said they plan for his defensive role to “evolve” as the season progresses.

“There was a lot of different kind of coverage changes in the back end for us with some of [the Panthers’] formations, adjustments, [and] it was a lot that those guys had to handle defensively,” Coen said. “So, it was maybe a little bit less for him this game. I think it will only continue to evolve and go more.”

Hunter’s main focus was just to execute his assignments.

“I did my job. That was the main focus, me doing my job,” Hunter said. “I did what they asked me to do, and I know I could do more and I know I could do better.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud mentioned that new OC Nick Caley reached out to him personally after being hired to learn more about him as a person instead of talking about football.

“It was just to tell him, I’m here to try and allow him to be at his best, which ultimately will help our offense,” Caley said, via Albert Breer of SI. “If you can get a quarterback to be at their best, your offense has a chance to be at its best, starting off there. And honestly in the spring, before we got into it, it was getting to know each other and finding out what’s important to him, what’s his why, how is he wired, how am I wired. We both love football, we both care an awful lot about it, and that kind of sparked our relationship.”

Caley felt it was important to earn Stroud’s trust before diving into the specifics of football.

“That’s everything,” Caley said. “You gotta pour in, you gotta invest. There’s gonna be some tough times, and I believe the stronger you can have a genuine relationship, the stronger that relationship is, it’ll allow you to weather some storms.”

Stroud said he’s being given more power to adjust things at the line of scrimmage.

“It’s gonna make me a lot better, just knowing the situations, knowing that there are a lot of things that I need to do pre-snap and post-snap to get our guys in position to make plays,” Stroud said. “We take care of each other. Not every play-call is great, not every decision I make is going to be great. We just have to have each other’s backs. For me, to have that challenge, to see how I can handle it, I think I’m ready for it.”

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans C Jake Andrews‘ timetable remains undetermined for his high ankle sprain, but the injury could have been worse.

Titans

Tennessee opted against challenging an incomplete catch for fourth-round WR Elic Ayomanor where he got one foot in but also an elbow. The Titans seemed to have confusion about what body parts counted as a catch, and HC Brian Callahan admitted they had a mix-up about the rules and should have challenged the play.

“My interpretation of the rule was wrong,” Callahan said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I’ll own it. We should have challenged the play, and that’s pretty much all I can say about it.”

Titans DC Dennard Wilson on CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.: “I want him to play hard and aggressive but the end of the day, the penalties have to stop. They aren’t acceptable.” (Turron Davenport)