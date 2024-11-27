AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Colts
- Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. said his shoulder injury is a re-aggravation of a past injury but it shouldn’t be an issue going forward. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Indianapolis C Tanor Bortolini has concussion symptoms and is in the protocol. (Erickson)
- If Bortolini misses time, Colts HC Shane Steichen said OL Danny Pinter would fill in. (Mike Chappell)
Jaguars
- When asked if the Jaguars should bring in a tandem head coach and general manager combination this offseason, John Shipley of Sports Illustrated writes he doesn’t think teams need to hire a duo with previous experience together but points out a pair must have “complete and total alignment.”
- Shipley could see HC Doug Pederson return to Jacksonville in 2025 if they go on a convincing six-game winning streak to close the season.
- As for potential job openings this offseason, Shipley believes the Jaguars could have the most attractive position because of “ownership and draft capital.”
- In the end, Shipley doesn’t expect Pederson to get fired in-season given he’s still employed following their disastrous 52-6 loss to the Lions.
- Regarding changes to the offensive line, Shipley thinks the Jaguars should get an extension done for OT Walker Little instead of using the franchise tag, while they should also sign a veteran guard to compete with RG Cooper Hodges and draft another interior offensive lineman in the top-100 picks.
- If Jacksonville is unable to draft WR/CB Travis Hunter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shipley would like them to bring in Michigan CB Will Johnson.
Ravens
- When appearing on Lets Go! on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Peter King said he thinks former Giants QB Daniel Jones would “prefer” to sign with the Ravens and wants to play for a winning team: “I think Daniel Jones would prefer to go to the Baltimore Ravens. He is not looking to stick to the Giants… He wants to go play for a winner, he wants to learn more about this game… He wants to just go somewhere for the rest of the year and then after the season, be there to pick his team.”
- Ultimately, Jones wound up signing with the Vikings on Wednesday morning.
