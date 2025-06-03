AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen and DC Anthony Campanile spoke about Travis Hunter taking some defensive reps during OTAs.

“It was good,” Coen said of Hunter playing defense. “He’s still learning. He’s been learning a ton defensively and offensively, as we know. But that was more so fundamentals, techniques, it wasn’t a ton of 11-on-11, 7 on, it was fundamentals, techniques, communication, that was what last Wednesday was. He’s been learning with those guys and meeting with them extra as he’s needed to.”

“Fired up to have him out there, and he did a very good job getting out there,” Campanile added. “He’s done a great job with coach Milus, coach Lascari, and a couple of the other coaches on staff, just spending time, and he’s doing extra every day. So I have a ton of respect for everything he’s done.”

Texans

The Texans are set to square off with the Panthers and Lions in joint practices ahead of their preseason games. DeMeco Ryans is excited to get reps for their starters in a controlled setting against both teams.

“Excited to work against those teams, you get different defensive looks from both teams,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Different offensive looks and you get to do it in a competitive environment where you’re not live on the quarterback. It’s the safest way and I feel like we can get really good work for our starters against other teams. I’m excited to go against the Panthers, excited to go against the Lions. Two head coaches, who I respect a lot Dave has done a great job there, so I’m excited to see him. I think they’re on the rise and has done a really good job with what he has had so far, so I’m excited to see that team come in.”

Ryans reiterated he believes they’ll get “a lot out of both practices.”

“We know what the Lions are about,” Ryans said. “Coach Campbell and his energy and spirit as a head coach it’s just second to none. I’m excited to work with both guys and I think we can gain a lot out of both practices.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said during his press conference that he will continue to rotate all the quarterbacks throughout OTAs and training camp. So far, there’s been a pretty healthy division of labor between first-round QB Cam Ward and backup QBs Will Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

“As far as quarterback and quarterback reps and how that’s all going to work is, I’m not going to sit up here and give you guys weekly and daily updates as to who takes reps and when. Right now, there’s a whole lot of rotation going on at all positions. So there are guys that you might see out there with the ‘ones’ or with the ‘twos’ — it’s really irrelevant at this point in time,” Callahan said. “All guys are rotating. They’re all going through the process. There is no ones, twos, starters — all that stuff is what you see is going to be a rotation. Whatever you see today might be different tomorrow. So, I wouldn’t read too much into who goes when and why at this point. It’s sort of irrelevant to our process. There’s a plan in place for all the quarterbacks. So, just so we don’t have to do this every day, I’ll save you guys the questioning and just understand that there’s a time and a place for the guys to rotate, and that’ll be what it is. Whoever’s first, second, or third doesn’t really matter at this point. We’re still teaching and getting ready to go compete in training camp.”