AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Joe Mixon, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said that rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter is full speed and will be on the field for the team’s opener.

“There hasn’t been any shift on that front,” Gladstone said, via ESPN. “We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that’s somebody who impacts both sides of the football. Can’t wait to see that on Sundays. And one Monday night.”

Texans

Joe Mixon has missed the Texans’ entire offseason program with a foot injury and was subsequently placed on the non-football injury list. When asked if Mixon will play in 2025, GM Nick Caserio was noncommittal, saying they will evaluate Mixon in four weeks when he’s eligible to return.

“We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time,” Caserio said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “We’ll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination.”

Texans

The Texans are still seeking to advance past the Divisional Round for the first time in franchise history, having lost 23-14 to the Chiefs in the previous season and 34-10 to the Ravens in 2023. Owner Cal McNair is confident in their results over the last two years and thinks their roster decisions this offseason will lead to better results.

“What makes us feel good is the past two years we’ve had good results,” McNair said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “And we’re expecting, hopefully, that these roster and [offseason] decisions turn into something along those lines.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said in minicamp that their goal is to “win it all.” When asked about his comment, Ryans said it’s always his goal to “be the best.”

“I think at that moment, I said what I said,” Ryans said. “But that’s how I always feel. Everything that I’ve always done in life is to be the best. So how can you go to work, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m OK just giving it a good shot?’ I just never understood that.”

As for OC Nick Caley, QB C.J. Stroud said he’s learning a lot from their new offensive coordinator.

“It’s exciting, it’s very great,” Stroud said. “[Caley] comes from a different style than I’m used to, at least in the NFL. So, it’s cool just to learn something new and put another tool in my toolbox. Being able to see things that maybe coaches don’t see. Being on the field, I’m able to have a different point of view. I think that’ll be helpful for our guys.”