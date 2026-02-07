AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Tony Khan, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars finished their regular season with a 13-4 record and the AFC South title. Jacksonville’s chief football strategy officer, Tony Khan, feels they have the “best outlook for the future” in his 15 years running the organization.

“I’m really happy for the Jaguars fans. This was my 14th season working here. It’ll be my 15th season now, and I thought it was the best outlook for the future going into the next season we’ve ever had,” Khan said, via John Shipley of SI.

Khan credited HC Liam Coen, GM James Gladstone, and executive Tony Boselli for their turnaround in 2025.

“I’ve never felt better going into an offseason about the future of the organization than I do right now in 15 years. And so much of the credit for that goes to Liam Coen. So I think we have a great group of people, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, working with Liam and the great people here. It’s been such a great year for the Jacksonville fans and everyone who works here.”

Khan called Coen a “breath of fresh air” for their organization, and making the playoffs with the AFC South title was a “massive improvement” under him.

“Liam Coen leading this organization has been a breath of fresh air. And I thought my dad made a great move, hiring Liam, and I think that’s been reflected in the tremendous results and the huge improvement winning the AFC South, and I think we’re all really excited for the future here with the Jaguars,” Khan said. “Absolutely, you’re right. We wanted to go even further and take it further, but getting into the playoffs and winning the AFC South were big goals for the team this year, and that’s massive improvement year over year. And I think that’s why Liam Coen is a very deserving candidate for Coach of the Year, and we are also very proud and excited to see our quarterback, Trevor Lawrence nominated for comeback Player of the Year and nominated for MVP.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter had his rookie year cut short and missed the final seven games after suffering a knee injury. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen believes the time off has helped them re-evaluate their plan for him and establish firmer steps for how they will handle him in the future. He was adamant about his faith in Hunter to play on both sides of the ball.

“I do think the best thing that could have happened was like, all right, not that he got hurt, but we got hurt and we still, we were able to have success right? So now we get the privilege of going throughout this. He’s still rehabbing, going through a whole process of rehab, getting back, but now we can go say, Okay, where is this going to truly help us go take the next step? Like, what’s going to actually help us get over the hump, from time allotment for him, practice schedule, playing on Sundays?” Coen said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“I think Travis Hunter can absolutely handle playing on both sides of the ball..”

Coen also talked about how they will weigh his playing time in the games where he starts to get in a rhythm on offense. He admitted they are still working through exactly what the result will look like, but they know he’s more than capable on both sides.

“I think we were getting there. I think we were getting there. And then he gets, you know, he has 100 yards against the Rams, gets hurt, forced us to go, kind of make some other decisions. And it was a blessing at the end of the day for the way it played out in some ways, but look, we’ll look through that,” Coen said.

“I do think that if you just said, alright man, go play football without much coaching. I mean, corner, he just looks — he just looks the part, exactly what he is. And then, but also when you get the ball in his hands, I mean, he can make people miss, which I can’t coach, you know. So it’s still a fine line. It’s still something we’re working through.”

Titans

Former Cowboys HC and current NBC analyst Jason Garrett interviewed for the Titans’ head coaching job last month. Garrett reflected on his meeting with the team, saying he spent 6-7 hours with GM Mike Borgonzi and assistant GM Dave Ziegler.

“I had an absolutely great experience,” Garrett said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I visited with (GM) Mike Borgonzi and (assistant GM) Dave Ziegler and the whole staff there. It probably went for six or seven hours, and we just talked football, visions for the team. There’s a lot of good things going on down there in Tennessee. I know they didn’t have a very good record last year, and they’ve been struggling the past few years. But they have a good young quarterback, Jeffery Simmons is as good a defensive player as there is in the NFL, there’s lot of cap space, and I think they have the right people in charge. So, it was a fun opportunity for me.”

Garrett is confident that Tennessee has assembled a strong coaching staff with new HC Robert Saleh, OC Brian Daboll, and DC Gus Bradley.

“I think they’ll do a great job down there,” Garrett said. “I like Mike Borgonzi and what he brings in terms of leadership to the program, and Robert has done an excellent job as a coordinator in the NFL and is deserving of another opportunity. I think he’ll put a good group together there. Brian Daboll, Gus Bradley – they are all established coaches in the NFL. It’s a good young team. I think they’ll make good personnel decisions, and there’s a lot to be excited about down there.”

Garrett highly praised QB Cam Ward and feels the Titans are building a solid group around him.

“I like (Cam) a lot,” Garrett said. “A very talented guy, and as we all know the first player taken in the draft. Excellent athleticism, arm talent, all of that. To a man, everybody I’ve talked to that’s known him since high school, they love who he is as a person and what he is all about. He loves football, his work ethic, and everything that goes with it. I think they have the right guy there, they just have to surround him with a good group of people and I think they’re in the process of doing that.”