AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Following their first offseason program together, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is impressed by the early growth of first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter.

“He’s grown a lot,” Lawrence said, via the team’s YouTube. “There’s a lot, obviously, being thrown on him, being a high pick, playing both ways. He’s done a great job.”

Lawrence thinks the break before camp is going to help Hunter master the playbook and get up to speed. He also outlined their early plans to get work in together before they hit the ground running in July.

“He’s got some time to get into his playbook, learn the system because rookies have a tough job coming in when we’re already halfway through the install, so they come in and half the playbooks in, and they’re just jumping in. So they don’t get to start off like all of us do with the softballs and work their way in. They jump right in the middle of it.”

“I’m excited to spend some time with him this summer. We plan on getting together quite a bit. Throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system. I got no concerns about him. I’m just excited to see him continue to get better. He’s a special player on both sides of the ball.”

Jaguars

During a recent podcast appearance, Jaguars DL Arik Armstead shared his thoughts on Travis Hunter playing on both sides of the ball in his rookie season.

“It does seem impossible until you’re around Travis,” Armstead said of Hunter playing both sides of the ball on First Things First. “I think one of the most impressive things about him is that it’s hot in Jacksonville, like we’re sweating, and this dude doesn’t break a sweat. You look at him, he’s smooth. He’s very elastic. Everything just comes naturally to him. Just a natural-born athlete.”

“When you look at playing both sides of the football, his schedule is crazy,” Armstead added. “It’s like two days he’s on offense, and then he comes over, and then he pops up in our defensive meetings, and then he’s out there with our color jersey on, and first day he’s playing defense, he makes a crazy interception and then goes on offense scoring touchdowns. So I’m really excited to have him as a teammate, and he brings a lot to Jacksonville, not just who he is as a player but who he is as a person. He’s bringing a lot of excitement to the city, and people are going to want to watch him play.”

Titans

Titans P Johnny Hekker said reuniting with ST coordinator John Fassel was a huge reason why he decided to head to Tennessee.

“It was an opportunity to come and be somewhere where my contributions will hopefully help a team turn the page into a bright future,” Hekker said, via the team’s website. “And being reunited with Bones (Fassel) had a huge part to do with it, too, the impact he’s had on my career, from my time with him, and him coaching against me. Even then I could still pick his brain and still be a friend. We’ve always had a great relationship. So, the door being open to join him again was a dream come true. I’m just thankful to be on a team that’s hungry to improve and turn the tides here. Excited about the future of the program. I’m excited to be a Titan.” Hekker said he’s still having fun and looks to continue to try to find ways to improve his game entering his 14th season in the NFL. “To punt in today’s NFL, you have to be well-rounded in a lot of different areas,” Hekker said. “I pride myself in being great directionally, I really try to hang my hat on that, where we tell our guys where I’m going to punt the ball, and put it over there. Also, having some kind of misdirection stuff, too, to keep punt returners guessing. I’ve tried to develop those things over the course of my career, and I still try to add things to the bag. And, I’m still having fun doing it.”