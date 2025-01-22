AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Chargers getting fifth, sixth, and seventh-round picks for the loss of LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett and CB Michael Davis.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce turned heads with seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown when the Chiefs had 212 total yards on offense, with HC Andy Reid noting that teams can’t focus on him as much when he has other playmakers around him.

“I’m happy for him with the seven catches and all that, but I think more of it is just we have a variety of guys around him,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “The opportunities that he’s had he’s done well with, and I don’t think it’s his play that has been reduced. When everybody asks about age, by age or physical ability or anything, I just think that you have a variety of guys that we’ve been able to use around him. When we didn’t, teams were ganging up on him. It’s a good problem now because guys are healthy, and we’ve got choices out there and they can’t really just focus on him.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Kelce: “I’ve always known how great of a leader he is, how he works. … I knew he was going to do what he did (last week). Every time the moment gets bigger, he gets better.” (Nate Taylor)

Chiefs

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Chiefs getting a seventh-round pick for the loss of LB Willie Gay .

. Korte notes the biggest uncertainty in his projections is where the exact cutoffs will fall between the rounds, so it’s possible Gay won’t qualify as a compensatory free agent and Kansas City will be shut out.

He adds it’s also possible for the Chiefs to gain an extra seventh if S Mike Edwards ends up counting as a CFA. However, Korte doesn’t think he played enough spans to qualify.

Raiders

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Raiders getting two sixth-round picks for the loss of DT Bilal Nichols and CB Amik Robertson.