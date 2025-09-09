AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Bo Nix, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Despite getting a win over the Titans on Sunday, Broncos QB Bo Nix remained critical of his interceptions and spoke about limiting them as his career continues on.

“It’s the best feeling when you’ve got a good defense, just over and over they kind of got us out of a jam throughout the game,” Nix said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. ” … [And] everybody in the stadium knew we were running the ball at the end, and we did a great job. I think I’m tougher on myself now, because you do know better. Every year of my career I’ve thrown a pick, and as much as you don’t want [to] I’m probably going to throw one every year I play, so just got to limit them. Hopefully I stay at two [interceptions] for a while.”

“You don’t ever want to throw interceptions. As tough as it is, you’ve just got to move on and respond with positive plays after that,” Nix continued. “Both times I thought I had decent vision … [but] probably shouldn’t have thrown both of them. You live and you learn, sometimes you can be a little too aggressive, and I was too aggressive. Ultimately, I’ve got to be smarter. I have to take care of the football, especially with our defense. Can’t put them in bad spots.”

“I thought [ Nix] hung in there, he battled he made some critical plays for us in in the second half,” Broncos HC Sean Payton said of Nix. “Obviously, he’ll be disappointed with the turnovers, but it was a gutsy performance. Pretty usual Week 1, a lot of looks maybe you haven’t seen. … Overall his job is to lead us to scores and I thought he played really well in the second half and we won the game.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce‘s life has flipped upside down since his relationship with Taylor Swift. Kelce talked about embracing his new life being much more in the public eye after their engagement.

“I got one more ring from it — two if we’re counting the first Super Bowl (while dating Taylor),” Kelce said, via Jesse Newell of The Athletic. “Ever since I’ve been dating Taylor, life has been fun. It’s been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes, and I accept that. It’s just … I’m living life, living on a high.”

Kelce was asked if this would be his final season and gave a noncommittal response about how he’s feeling young.

“It’s the last one on the contract right now, but I’ll tell you what, I’m feeling young and I’m feeling ready to rock, baby.”

Chiefs

Week 1 didn’t go how the Chiefs planned at all after talking all offseason about getting back to emphasizing explosive plays on offense. Losing WR Xavier Worthy three plays into the game didn’t help, but QB Patrick Mahomes followed through on his offseason pledge to give his players chances to make plays, eventually connecting with WR Tyquan Thornton and WR Marquise Brown for big chunks.

“I’ve said this so many times — I’m going to get back to giving guys chances downfield,” he said back during training camp via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Like it doesn’t have to be wide open, it doesn’t have to be the perfect coverage, [but] if we got a guy on the matchup that we like down the field, let’s give the guy a chance down the field. I think you saw Xavier catch one today. Those guys are paid to make plays, and they want those chances, so I’ll give those opportunities to them.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Worthy is “day-to-day” with his shoulder injury and the current plan seems to be to try and rehab the injury to play with a brace instead of getting surgery. (Ian Rapoport)