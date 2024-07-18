AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Jack Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said LB Jonas Griffith had a “redshirt” year and is excited to get him into pads.

“Really when you look at it, both he [Griffith] and Tim, they were kind of like redshirt players again,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “So I’m anxious to see him once we get into camp and get to know the player more when he’s carrying his shoulder pads, fitting runs, playing the passing game. He’d be one of them.”

Chiefs

According to an ESPN survey, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was voted the best TE in the league.

Despite his age, an NFC executive believes his chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes will lead to elite production.

“He’s still a matchup problem in the passing game, still has tremendous rapport with Mahomes, big with great hands, instinctive, effective after the catch.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce has a long history with CB Jack Jones and detailed his development over the years.

“I’ve known Jack since he was 13, man, and he just keeps rising and there’s still more there,” Pierce said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “Gaining some more weight, getting the little sucker in the weight room, get him bigger. But what he brought to this team when he got here was a swag, the confidence, that go-getter mentality to go make plays, anticipating, film study.”

Raiders DB Nate Hobbs said Jones doesn’t back down from a challenge and will rise up against the league’s best.

“You can just tell he goes against the grain a little bit,” Hobbs said of Jones. “He’s just a dog. You can’t ever count him out. He’ll go toe to toe with anybody. He has that type of mentality.“