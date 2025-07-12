AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Marvin Mims, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

“For me, the biggest challenge is just learning the different terminology,” Harris said. “You want to call it a hitch, but it’s called something else. Certain different routes and just calling it the right terminology. Just understanding it and putting it into your brain and making each thing connect. That’s really been the biggest point of emphasis I’ve been working on. Making sure whenever I get this play call, it sticks in my brain and I’m not thinking about it or second-guessing myself.”

Chargers WR Coach Sanjay Lal has worked with Harris on his route running and making his transition from college to the pros.

“One thing he taught me already is just speed off the ball and just being super fast into the defense and not worrying about the defense,” Harris said. “Not letting the defense dictate your route. It’s not, ‘I have to get open.’ They got to cover me,” Harris later added. “That’s the mindset I’ve taken from him, that’s the mindset I’m real glad to get from him.”

Chiefs

Many around the Chiefs organization have their eyes on veteran TE Travis Kelce, who will turn 36 in October and opted not to retire this offseason. Regardless of whether he ever plays another snap, the Ohio native will be heading into the Hall of Fame when he hangs up his cleats.

“We’ve all seen it over the last few years,” GM Brett Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “There are periods throughout the season where you’re like, ‘This might be it.’ But when the games are the most important and the lights are the brightest, he finds it somewhere. The great ones know how to find it. They know where it’s buried, and they know how to access it. And they can’t access it at that age week in and week out, but when they need it, they know how to find it.”

“His numbers won’t be the same,” Veach added. “You have to acknowledge … that he’s older. He’s not 28 years old. But everything runs more efficiently when that guy is out there. He’s still going to demand the attention or at least the occasional eyes of primary defenders just because of his name and his legacy. Having Travis on the field makes us better. I don’t know if I look at it in terms of expectations for yardage or touchdowns or catches. When he’s on the field, he makes us better. He’s also a guy who makes the people around him better.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes aren’t concerned and believe that Kelce will continue to contribute at a high level for the team.

“I expect Travis to be Travis,” Mahomes told reporters. “Obviously, the play on the field’s going to be high. He’s going to go out there with the mentality that we’re trying to win the Super Bowl this year with us falling short this last year. Then, I think more than anything, it’s the leadership that he brings to the building every single day. How he leads by example and how he leads vocally, it’s a big impact on our football team, so I expect him to play at a high level and then be an even better leader. From what I’ve seen … he’s ready to go. He’s been putting in the work this offseason, and he’s excited for another chance to make a run at it.”

“It’ll be similar to last year,” Reid said. “He’s in great shape right now, so I think he’s looking forward to getting going. I always watch him. I always keep an eye on him. I know he’s getting older. He doesn’t know he’s getting older, but I do. I can be the bad guy in some cases there, if needed. If I think it’s catching up to him a little bit, I’ll pull off and put him where he needs to be. Other than that, he hasn’t showed me any of that yet. He’s done really well with it.”

“That decision for me needs to be made back in March or early April,” Kelce commented when weighing in on the situation. “You set the tone and put a regimen together that gets your mindset and gets your body [right], and really from there you can start to tweak your skill set. So it’s just everything involved. You have to evolve every single year in all phases of the game. So you already know that started back in March, and so far we’re on track.”