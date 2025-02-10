AFC Notes: Travis Kelce Retirement Rumors, Patrick Mahomes, Raiders Free Agents

Chiefs

The Chiefs were rocked early by the Eagles and wound up being dominated by the time was all said and done in the Super Bowl with a final score of 40-22.

“They played really good up front and really good on the back end, and we just couldn’t figure it out,” Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy said, via NFL.com.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he plans to spend the offseason trying to figure out where things went wrong and how he can improve from his mistakes, especially when he gets off to a poor start in games.

“When defenses are going to stay back, I can’t make bad plays worse,” Mahomes commented following the game. “Sometimes I get to where I want to make a big play to spark us…They were going to make me be a fundamental quarterback. Play from the pocket and take what they’ll give me. In order to make a team blitz, you have to beat what they’re showing.”

“No, they didn’t show any different looks,” said Chiefs C Creed Humphrey. “They didn’t show anything un-scouted. It just came down to them coming out and playing harder. We need to step up and not let this feeling get lost. Make sure we feel this throughout the offseason and come back better.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce caught four passes for 39 yards in the team’s loss to the Eagles in New Orleans and said that the team played their worst game of the season. There is no word at this point on if he plans to retire or continue playing for three more years as he previously mentioned.

“We haven’t played that bad all year,” Kelce told reporters, via NFL.com. “Hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us. All three phases.” “I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said of Kelce’s potential retirement. “He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments. But it’s if he wants to put in that grind ’cause it’s a grind to go out there and play 20 games, whatever it is, and get to the Super Bowl. He’s done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but I know he’s still got a love for the game. He’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own. He knows he’ll come back here with welcome arms. We love that guy, not only for the football player but the person that he is every single day.” Raiders Vic Tafur of The Athletic ranks the Raiders’ top 10 impending free agents going into the offseason. Tre’von Moehrig their top free agent given his “ability to make plays all over the field.” Tafur considers Stheir top free agent given his “ability to make plays all over the field.”

Tafur points out LB Robert Spillane recorded career highs with 158 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven pass defenses.

recorded career highs with 158 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven pass defenses. Although DE Malcolm Koonce missed the entire season with a knee injury, Tafur doesn’t think he’ll take too drastic of a discount on his next contract.

missed the entire season with a knee injury, Tafur doesn’t think he’ll take too drastic of a discount on his next contract. Tafur could see DE K’Lavon Chaisson drawing interest after logging four sacks, five tackles for loss, and an interception during the final stretch of the season.

drawing interest after logging four sacks, five tackles for loss, and an interception during the final stretch of the season. Tafur also thinks DT Adam Butler is due for a larger contract than the one-year, $1.8 million he signed last offseason.

is due for a larger contract than the one-year, $1.8 million he signed last offseason. With S Marcus Epps , Tafur feels he could sign for cheaper than the two-year, $12 million deal he initially received from Las Vegas.

, Tafur feels he could sign for cheaper than the two-year, $12 million deal he initially received from Las Vegas. Tafur writes CB Nate Hobbs ‘ status on the team will be determined by his asking price.

‘ status on the team will be determined by his asking price. As for LB Divine Deablo , Tafur wonders if his best games are ahead after taking “baby steps” with his development through the first four years of his career.

, Tafur wonders if his best games are ahead after taking “baby steps” with his development through the first four years of his career. Tafur believes TE Harrison Bryant will get offers on the open market given he can block, has reliable hands as a receiver, and contributes on special teams.

will get offers on the open market given he can block, has reliable hands as a receiver, and contributes on special teams. Regarding RBs Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison , Tafur thinks they will both have options and Abdullah is a candidate to re-sign.

and , Tafur thinks they will both have options and Abdullah is a candidate to re-sign. Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are hiring Broncos executive Mark Thewes as their Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy.

Tashan Reed reports the Raiders moved on from senior director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and senior national scout Dujuan Daniels.