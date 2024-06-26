AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Zamir White, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert highly approves new QB coach Shane Day through their first few months together.

“He’s an incredible coach,” Herbert said, via Alex Insdorf of the Chargers Wire. “He’s done such a great job for this quarterback room. And the relationship that he has with Easton (Stick) and I, and now with Max (Duggan) and Casey (Bauman), he’s done a great job of just picking up and moving right where we left off.”

“Obviously, tough losing him for a year. But when the question came up who I thought was best for that position, Shane was the number one guy and I’m really glad to be working with him again.”

Chargers DC Jesse Minter has been impressed with fifth-round CB Tarheeb Still : “Tarheeb has, probably in the last three or four practices, made a really, really good jump that you sort of expect a guy to make after being able to digest five or six practices. Really happy with the jump he’s made.” (Valentina Martinez)

Chargers Director of Football Research and Analytics Aditya Krishnan is no longer with the team, per ESPN's Seth Walder.

Chiefs

Last season, the Chiefs made it a point of emphasis to watch TE Travis Kelce‘s workload and not overwork him at any point. Kelce talked about how they plan on handling his playing time as he enters his age-35 season.

“It’s my job to make sure coach (Andy) Reid has full confidence in me, whenever he needs me on the field, that I get my job done,” Kelce said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “As much as I want to be out there every single play, I understand that it’s for the betterment of the team when I’m not. I’ve had to kind of understand that over the past couple of years.”

“Wear and tear me, baby. I’m ready for it, man. Put the load on me. I love being accountable for the men and women in this building and Chiefs Kingdom. I love the aspect of everybody counting on me to try and make that play for the team.”

Raiders

The Raiders lost RB Josh Jacobs in free agency after he spent the last five seasons as the team’s workhorse. Las Vegas HC Antonio Pierce is ready to let RB Zamir White take over but won’t rule out a change down the line.

“Let’s say (White’s) running back A or B,” Pierce said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “(There’s) the physical demand of playing that position for 17 games, right? Let’s say he’s up into 200-300 carries. That’s going to be the most he’s had in a long time. … (But) he’s built right, and he’s a strong powerful man.”

“Just because (White has) got the job now, that doesn’t mean it can’t be taken. Alex Mattison is a really good football player, and that’s how I’m going to keep going about our team. .. If you have a bad play, it’s next-man-up mentality. So Zamir understands that — don’t get comfortable. And I think he’s done a really good job with that.”