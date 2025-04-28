AFC Notes: TreVeyon Henderson, Elijah Moore, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills Brandon Beane confirms free agent WR Elijah Moore was at the facility today, but added that there is “nothing imminent” on signing him. ( GMconfirms free agent WRwas at the facility today, but added that there is “nothing imminent” on signing him. ( Ryan O’Halloran

Jets

At one point at San Diego State in the mid-2000s, their football team had a quarterback room of Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell, Jets GM Darren Mougey, and Jets OC Tanner Engstrand. O’Connell reminisced on their time together in college and praised their work ethic and integrity over anything else.

“I can remember vividly thinking these guys are great people, great communicators, very smart,” O’Connell said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “Both were very talented as players. What’s transcended all that are those other traits that have allowed them to really thrive in their second careers, if you want to call them that. In the most competitive landscape in the world, these guys are now one of 32, offensive coordinators and general managers, which is pretty spectacular, considering I’ve also become a head coach.”

“What does Tanner do as a coach, what do I do as a coach, what does Darren do as a front-office guy?’ We go in and just go to work, put our heads down, learn, do things with integrity, treat people the right way. And what comes out of it is I look at Darren and Tanner as guys who are success stories, but nowhere near the finish line of what their success will ultimately become. I think Darren’s been ready to be a GM for a while, and I think Tanner’s been primed, working on the same staff with AG for three or four years.”

The Jets Fatorma Mulbah includes $100,000 guaranteed. ( deal for DTincludes $100,000 guaranteed. ( Aaron Wilson

The Jets signed German standout Leander Wiegand to a deal worth $249,000 total guaranteed, $234,000 of his base salary guaranteed, plus a $15,000 signing bonus. ( Wilson

Patriots

Everyone on the Patriots’ staff was in agreement on selecting OT Will Campbell with the fourth pick, but their second-round pick was debated amongst the group until one of the players they wanted was selected. Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf noted that the team then chose Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.

“It was a really good step in the right direction just for us working together in our relationship as co-workers because we have to have productive disagreements for this to work,” Wolf said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “We can’t just agree on everything. We can’t just acquiesce to each other on something, so I think it was really productive from that standpoint.”

“Ultimately, one of the players we were talking about got drafted, so it didn’t end up mattering,” Wolf said. “It’s a deep draft for running backs. There’s still some guys up there that we feel could help us, but just his ability to be a threat and make huge plays was something that stood out with him versus the rest of the class.”