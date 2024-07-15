AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts G Quenton Nelson said QB Anthony Richardson has added some weight this offseason and is even more impressive throwing the football.

“He’s an absolute freak,” Nelson said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s weighing in after practice at like 250 pounds. He is ginormous. He can launch the ball and he can be accurate with it, too. The plays that he can make, some of the ones you’ve seen, the flashes of it, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Like, this guy is special.”

Nelson mentioned Richardson may not be the most vocal teammate but leads by example.

“But then also, how he goes about his business — he’s not very vocal, I would say, but he just goes about his business in a way that he’s handling it and he’s ready at all times. Yeah, he’s a special dude.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars had a disappointing end to the 2023 season after expecting to take the division title for a second straight season. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence feels his best football is yet to be played and loves the talent on the roster this season.

“The best days are definitely ahead of us. Speaking individually as well, in my game I think I’m far from playing my best football, and that’s ahead of me, so I’m really excited about that,” Lawrence said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “This team that we have this year is really good, I think it’s the best team we’ve had since I’ve been there, and I’m excited to see it come together in training camp and the regular season.”

Texans

Texans LB Christian Harris was glad to be training at the team’s facility and start preparation for the 2024 season.

“Man, great work,” said Harris, via Aaron Wilson. “Great to work on the fundamentals and just get back out here and get used to the heat to get ready for camp. Good to see everybody out here just trying to get better.”

Harris is eager to play alongside veteran LB Azeez Al-Shaair and is leaning on him for advice.

“Man, something crazy,” Harris said. “Honestly, we got something in the works for sure. He’s been working every day. He’s a great vet for me, giving out a whole lot of advice every day. I’m just looking forward to seeing what we can do.”