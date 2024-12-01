AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars RB coach Jerry Mack has been hired as the new head coach at Kennesaw State. (Ian Rapoport)
- Jaguars TE Evan Engram joined George Kittle and Jeremy Shockey as the only tight ends in NFL history to record at least 40 receptions in each of their first eight seasons. (Jaguars)
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was seen leaving the team’s locker room after being ruled out with a concussion following a hit from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair. (Michael DiRocco)
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson spoke about the hit, adding that Lawrence will be in concussion protocol and should be fine going forward: “It’s a play that has no business in our league.” (PFT)
Texans
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on LB Azeez Al-Shaair‘s hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence “Unfortunate, not representative of who we are. I’ll speak to him about it.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Ryans continued: “That’s not what we’re coaching. Have to be smarter when the QB is going down. Not representative of who Azeez is. Didn’t want to see the melee. That’s not what we’re about.” (Mark Berman)
- Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair and LB Neville Hewitt were each fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hits), while S M.J. Stewart was fined $16,883 for a blindside block in Week 12.
Titans
Titans HC Brian Callahan after the loss to Washington: “We’ve kicked too many field goals instead of scoring touchdowns. We have to find a way to get that fixed.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: “This wasn’t what we expected but we still have a lot of games divisional games in front of us.” (Turron Davenport)
- Titans LB Mike Brown was fined $5,472 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 12.
