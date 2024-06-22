AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Bernhard Raimann, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts OT Bernhard Raimann had high praise of first-round DE Laiatu Latu and can see why they took him at No. 15 overall.

“Now, these last couple of weeks, like getting into Phase 3 now, actually getting into football, you can see why he got drafted so high. Why he was the first defensive guy taken,” Raimann said, via ColtsWire.

Raimann expects Latu to “immediately” impact their defense and praised his ability to learn from mistakes.

“He’s highly skilled. He’s quick, he’s strong, and I think he’s going to make an impact immediately. But you can still see he’s learning every single day, and a mistake he made last week, he’s not making this week. I think he’s definitely going to be an impact player,” Raimann said.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is grateful to receive his five-year, $275 million deal and be able to build Jacksonville over a long-term period.

“I think, obviously, financially it’s amazing and really sets us up for the future and the rest of our lives. So, that’s a huge blessing — obviously, that’s a big deal. But I think even more than that is the stability of being here for the long-term,” Lawrence said, via the team’s site. “To be able to say that we’re going to be here and have confidence and know that, that means a lot to us. And we love it here. It’s become home. Our families love it, our families love visiting here. And we’ve really settled in — this is home for us. So, we wanted to be here long-term.”

Lawrence’s goal is to win a Super Bowl with the Jaguars.

“Obviously, it’s a place we love to live in and we know that because we’ve had some good and some bad times as far as football goes. So, we’ve kind of experienced both and we love being here either way. And, obviously, the way the organization’s going and the direction that we’re heading on the football side, that makes it, obviously, a no-brainer for us. We’re headed in the right direction and I want to be the quarterback here. I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville. That’s my goal. And I really know that we can accomplish that. So, I’m excited for that.”

Lawrence is glad the deal is done so he can finally move on from the matter.

“To have it done and behind us where we can move forward and just play and get ready for training camp instead of thinking in the back of your mind it didn’t get done … every season’s big but it feels good to know I’m going to be here and have that stability,” Lawrence said. “It doesn’t really change too much, but it does feel good to have it done. That was a goal that the team and myself and my team wanted to get done, is to have it finished by the time training camp came around so we could just put everything toward this year and get ready to go bring a championship here.”

The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million contract with $142 million fully guaranteed at signing including a $37.5 million signing bonus. (Mike Florio)

Titans

Although new Titans HC Brian Callahan hired his father Bill Callahan to be their OL coach, Bill did not take a discount to join his son’s staff.

“You gotta negotiate,” Brian Callahan said, via The Adam Schefter Podcast. “Business is business, and he [Bill Callahan] said, ‘If I’m gonna do this, here’s X, Y and Z what I’m gonna need.’ There was no family discount, if anybody’s wondering…”