AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Mike Sando of The Athletic posted his NFL Quarterback Tier rankings for 2024 recently based on opinions from 50 NFL coaches and executives.

The list saw Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence fall a total of seven spots, the biggest drop for any player from 2023.

“It’s a problem if ownership thinks you are a 1 or a 1.5, but really you are a 2 in a good year, and more of a 2.5, really,” one voter said of Lawrence.

Voters compared Lawrence and Chargers QB Justin Herbert, as both are talented passers trying to overcome lesser organizations. Lawrence and the Jags started 8-3 before injuries piled up and derailed things for Jacksonville’s former first-overall pick.

“There is something that Burrow has, that Josh Allen has, that Mahomes has that borders on cocky, that I don’t feel with Herbert or Lawrence,” a defensive coach said. “I don’t know if it’s a confidence or a poise or a command. Maybe I’m misjudging that with just humility.”

“He’s mobile, strong-armed, good size, really talented,” an assistant GM mentioned. “He has a couple of holes in his game. I wonder if it was just one (down) year. I do like him, and if I had him, I’d be happy with him. Maybe he can trend to Tier 2.”

Texans

“This guy is a freaking baller,” an offensive assistant said of Stroud. “When we watch the style of play, there’s a lot of Joe Burrow when Joe is healthy. The dude has balls.”

“I think he’s special,” a head coach added. “He can make plays on rhythm, he can read coverage, he can get through progressions, he can manipulate coverages. He can create off-schedule a lot better.”

“I’m sure some people gave him a 1, but he’s gotta prove it,” another head coach said. “The Baltimore (playoff) game when he had to throw, he couldn’t do it. He needs to prove he can do it in a big game against really good defenses (to become a 1).”

“I knew it right away,” one voter said of Stroud’s talent level. “I was watching him play at Baltimore in his first game ever. In the first 15 plays, I was like, ’OK, they got a quarterback.’ I saw him flicking his wrist, moving in the pocket. You could just see it.”

Titans

Titans RB Tony Pollard on Tennessee this year: “You’ve got guys who are ready to work. Good on good. Guys coming from different teams to here working together.” (Terry McCormick)

Pollard continued: "I want to prove everybody right that believe in me, people who have supported me since I've been playing football." (Jim Wyatt)

Tennesee HC Brian Callahan on their expectations: “We’re in a production biz, a winning biz. We expect to go win. Build the rest of it as you go. Trying to win games, trying to build our football team. Both processes go at the same time.” (Paul Kuharsky)

Callahan also discussed Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams ahead of their Week 1 matchup: "Certainly things he's seen before and some he hasn't. Addage that you see things until you prove you can handle it. Keep him off balance and as uneasy as possible. Holistic approach." (Kuharsky)

Regarding QB Will Levis: "He's ready for the moment, there is no question in my mind." (Kuharsky)

Callahan talked about recently-acquired LB Ernest Jones: "He's going to be up and ready to roll on game day. His role will expand as soon as he learns more." (McCormick)