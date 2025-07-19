AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels the urgency to produce heading into his fifth year in the NFL. “I feel like this is like getting into my prime,” Lawrence said, via Around The NFL. “I got a lot of good years left ahead of me, and I need to really turn it on. And I think what we’ve built around me and what they’ve done this offseason has been a great start.” Lawrence feels the team is in a better situation with HC Liam Coen and said that the scheme will fit his skill set better. “I really feel good about the situation we’re in,” he said. “I love coach Coen and the whole staff and everyone, all the guys that were brought in free agency. Just good dudes, good players, too. But I really feel like we’ve done some great things this offseason.” Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud said he’s been working to get stronger and faster this offseason, which he hopes will increase his mobility.

“I’ve been working really hard on getting my body right — losing body fat, trying to be faster, stronger,” Stroud said, via ESPN. “And it went really well. … [Working] pocket mobility, running out the pocket, throwing the rock. Everything kind of works hand in hand.”

Stroud didn’t participate physically in OTAs due to a shoulder injury, but Texans OC Nick Caley said that the mental reps he took were still very valuable.

“You get mental reps out here,” Caley said. “Being out here, [Stroud’s] involved in all the communication. He’s tapped in, he’s into it. I’ve been very pleased when he’s out here.”

Stroud said he’s back to working with his contingent in Los Angeles as he prepares for the season and believes that he’s due for a strong third year.

“I’m very, very grateful [for my progression],” Stroud said. “But now it’s ball time, and this offseason will be very important on getting back with my throwing regimen and with my guys in L.A. So, I got those things done, and I’m grateful for it.”

Titans

Titans LB James Williams said he was ecstatic to see the organization pick Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after missing out on playing alongside Ward at Miami.

“But the first time I met Cam was here with the Titans,” Williams said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “It was great to see us pick him. I could have played with him last year (at Miami but turned pro). And now, going into his rookie year, I am his teammate, and have a chance to play with him. It’s a blessing. God put us together, and God is going to let us shine together.”

Williams feels like the game is slowing down for him entering the second year of his career.

“When your time comes, it should allow you to be who you want to be when your time gets here,” Williams said. “Going into my second year I feel like I am stronger, faster, smarter, and I feel like the game has slowed down for me. I am understanding things at a new position, and I’m ready to compete.”

Williams thinks he proved that he’s capable of playing in the NFL and understanding the nuances of the professional game.

“I feel like I came in here last year and did the little things, and showed them I am capable of being a pro. I am willing to change my position, and understand the things that come with being a pro. Now, I am ready to continue to put work in to be who I want to be. I want to get the job done.”