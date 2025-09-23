AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DB Kenny Moore II suffered a calf injury in Week 3 and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but it doesn’t seem to be a significant injury. (Ian Rapoport)

II suffered a calf injury in Week 3 and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but it doesn’t seem to be a significant injury. (Ian Rapoport) Per Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen, WR Alec Pierce is in concussion protocol. (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has loved the toughness the team has shown through three games after a divisional win over the Texans: “We’re not going to get bullied. That’s what I feel like they want to do. And not saying that’s the wrong, but that’s their mindset and it’s not going to happen to this team.” (Michael DiRocco)

has loved the toughness the team has shown through three games after a divisional win over the Texans: “We’re not going to get bullied. That’s what I feel like they want to do. And not saying that’s the wrong, but that’s their mindset and it’s not going to happen to this team.” (Michael DiRocco) Jaguars LB Yasir Abdullah was fined $6,229 for using the helmet.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said he isn’t concerned about the fanbase calling for him to be fired.

“I don’t really worry about that, to be honest,” Callahan said, via Around The NFL. “My focus is on trying to make sure our football team is in as good a place as possible and the rest of that stuff is what it is. I don’t think about those things, and you really can’t. I mean this is hard enough as it is to put those other things and think about that. It doesn’t do anybody any good. So, I just go to work and work as hard as I can. I put as much effort as I can into this and that is what it is.”

Titans rookie QB Cam Ward acknowledged the team hasn’t performed to their standards while admitting that he wasn’t worried about the fans’ dissatisfaction.

“I’m not really too worried about that,” Ward said about the boos. “We ain’t do that enough to win the game today. If I was them, I’d be mad too. I’m trying to win football games the same as them. So, if that’s what they’re going to do, we’ve got to lock in as a group in the locker room and continue to motivate each other, push each other, and try to get a win.”

Per Terry McCormick, Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis was pulled because he has technique that needs to be cleaned up and Darrell Baker has more familiarity with the scheme.