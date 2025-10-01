AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars beat the 49ers 26–21 in Week 4, giving San Francisco its first loss of the season. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence said they get a lot of confidence from first-year HC Liam Coen.

“I think it’s the belief he has in us and we have in him,” Lawrence said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “The confidence—and knowing there are more things we can do better offensively as the season goes on. The belief and confidence is there as a team. It’s hard to find a way to win in this league, and the way he attacks that has spread throughout the team, for sure.”

Lawrence still feels like the Jaguars have a lot of room to grow.

“I don’t even feel like we’re all clicking yet, so there’s a lot more to come,” Lawrence said. “But just the way we game plan, our plan for Sunday, what we are setting out to do is very planned, very detailed. It takes a lot of work during the week to get it all dialed up, but we have answers for everything. And that’s the biggest thing, he’s preparing us for every possible look and giving us good stuff to set up for a good play more often than not.”

Liam is deploying a “can” system for their offense, where Lawrence goes to the line of scrimmage with two plays, reads the defense, and decides whether to stick with the primary call or switch to the alternative. The quarterback said he’s making the most calls at the line he has throughout his career.

“This is the most. Almost every play is that way,” Lawrence said. “This one has more plays that are two calls. You’re picking the better play between the two. And it’s a lot of checks for different pressures.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that pass rusher Travon Walker is ‘week-to-week’ post-consultation.

Texans

Houston HC DeMeco Ryans handed defensive play-calling duties to DC Matt Burke in their Week 4 shutout win over the Titans. Ryans explained how collaborative the game plan is throughout the week, but Burke had the main command during the game.

“Burke called plays on Sunday. Burke has called plays before as well,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “We all collectively put the game plan together, it worked well. We did a good job of calling it on Sunday.”

“I wouldn’t say that it’s easier. We were still talking through what plays we were running, calling, so we worked well in tandem doing that. Burke did a really nice job, I thought. Overall, everybody on our sideline, our entire operation just worked really well.”

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons echoed that the team is not playing well right now, and the frustration is building. “We are playing bad football, it’s simple,” Simmons said. “I’m tired of hearing the same thing coming in the locker room, and I am tired of saying it, that we have to play better. I am tired of saying that. This is the NFL and they wanted it more than us, they played like they wanted it more than us. We are not playing good right now. It is frustrating as hell.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan said WR Calvin Ridley was not 100% during the team’s game against the Texans and they had to hold him back: “He was battling his tail off.” (Turrion Davenport)

said WR was not 100% during the team’s game against the Texans and they had to hold him back: “He was battling his tail off.” (Turrion Davenport) Titans OC Nick Holz said rookie TE Gunnar Helm has been exceeding the team’s expectations and will receive more opportunities and playing time as a result. ( OCsaid rookie TEhas been exceeding the team’s expectations and will receive more opportunities and playing time as a result. ( Jim Wyatt