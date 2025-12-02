AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, DeMeco Ryans, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen believes he’s setting the foundation for future success with the team as they’re in a playoff position during his first year as the coach.

“We’re giving ourselves an opportunity to play meaningful games in November and December and that’s ultimately all you can ask for in this league,” Coen said, via ESPN. “And the rest of the [season] you’ve got competitive, meaningful football games, and I think that that’s just an important thing for us to go through as a team in Year 1. To have the opportunity to do those things and to earn that I think is important for us to be able to continue to move forward as a team.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the results haven’t always been there, but they’ve maintained the process and are seeing results.

“We’ve taken it week by week and hasn’t always gone perfect, but we’ve just kept playing and found a way to respond every week,” Lawrence said. “We’ve had it tough all season — we’ve had some big wins, we’ve had some tough losses, and you just keep playing.”

Coen credited DC Anthony Campanile for leading the charge with a revamped defensive unit and said that they’ve gotten good pressure on the quarterback.

“[Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile] just continues to do a great job in his first year as a coordinator,” Coen said. “The whole staff I thought had a really good plan, and the players executed at a high level. I thought the front and the coverage were in alignment in the back end especially, and we were able to get after the quarterback at a pretty good clip.”

Jaguars LB Dennis Gardeck was fined $11,275 for taunting, and OL Robert Hainsey was fined $12,172 for a low block.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans doesn’t think S Jaylen Reed ‘s arm injury is season-ending. (DJ Bien-Aime)

doesn’t think S ‘s arm injury is season-ending. (DJ Bien-Aime) Per Aaron Wilson, Ryans did not have an update on S Jimmie Ward .

. Ryans spoke on their dwindling safety depth: “We’ll find a way, don’t feel like we have to go outside to do that.” (Wilson)

Titans

The Titans fell to 1-11 and were officially eliminated from postseason contention with five games to play. Tennessee RG Peter Skoronski and LB Cody Barton explained the team’s motivation to win these final games despite not having any playoff hopes.

“I think there’s a little bit of motivation factor of screwing up for some teams that might be in that playoff picture,” Skoronski said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “That’s always a fun goal too. Anytime you’re out there, you’re competing and trying to win, and I’ve seen a lot of competitiveness from our group. Guys are still hungry just to win a game. It’s been a while, unfortunately.”

“Player-wise, we’re not thinking about the first pick,” Barton said. “We want to win a game. That’s our biggest goal, that’s our mindset. That’s what we want to do. There’s no thought about picks. Our biggest thing now going into this week is just beating Cleveland.”