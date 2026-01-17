AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Devin Lloyd, Xavier Restrepo, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd concluded his rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the team declined his fifth-year option. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone is glad to see Lloyd put together a career-year, which culminated in second-team All-Pro honors, and will determine how to approach his contract situation this offseason.

“Extremely happy for Devin and his production this season, and finding real footing in a way that aligned with what he knew he could be,” Gladstone said, via the team’s YouTube. “Looking forward to working through the offseason process with our coaching staff and everyone else to determine what’s best for everybody and seeing if there’s something to be done.”

Gladstone added that Lloyd was extremely important to their 13-4 season.

“Such an impactful season,” Gladstone said. “What he meant to our end result was certainly notable. The way in which he operated on a daily, weekly basis was really cool to watch and observe. The role that he had in what we did this season was real, and I think it was very vivid for all to see.”

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said he was impressed with QB Trevor Lawrence‘s performance and growth this season.

“I was really impressed,” Gladstone said, via Jags Wire. “I think back to the offseason program, there was a learning curve obviously, and the one thing that was very clear throughout that sort of window of the cycle was his interest in making sure the operation was clean, and he was going through step by step to make sure that he was learning the right way and pouring in the right way. And you could see a turn in the second week of training camp where he began not just learning but testing. Testing what could work, what could fit, all those sorts of things.“

Gladstone added that Lawrence had a better command of the offense as the season went on, and he saw his leadership capabilities.

“Just generally zooming out away from just Trevor,” Gladstone added, “it’s the idea that you know teams that teams can be built over the course of an offseason is true, but the good ones, the great ones, they evolve over the course of the regular season. And you saw that evolution with Trevor over the course of the regular season. There was a clear uptick in command, control, comfort, playmaking, all that stuff jumped out in a real way, and I look forward to being able to have him carry that momentum into the offseason here.“

Titans

Titans WR Xavier Restrepo said that his rookie year with the team was humbling and said that he feels he’s grown a lot in his first year.

“It was very humbling,” he said, via the team’s website. “But I think I learned so much through it, as far as being a pro each and every day, growing in my faith, and being ready when your time is called. And, for the most part, I think every time I stepped in the game, I was productive. I feel I took advantage of my opportunities, and that is what the NFL is about.”

Restrepo added that he kept his faith throughout the year, and he knows he’s right where he’s meant to be.

“My faith is the only thing that kept me going,” Restrepo said. “My whole life story, I have always been an underdog. But it’s different when you’re at your dream, and your dream is so close, yet so far away. And the only thing you can rely on is your faith. Through so many prayers, and even doubt, I talked to my Lord and Savior and let Him know I was struggling with doubt and worry and this business, it’s a Not For Long business. And I asked Him to give me confidence, and give me the joy of the game back, because I was losing it. I’ll be honest: I was losing it. But me playing football again, God answered my prayers, and I am just super thankful.”