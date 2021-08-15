AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said rookie QB Trevor Lawrence was okay in his first game.

“I saw good plays. I saw a guy who made a couple nice plays on third down. I think he held the ball a little bit a couple times, which you would expect out him maybe…Instead of anticipating the throws [he was] holding on to it a little bit but we have a long way to go,” Meyer said, per John Oehser.

Meyer stressed that they can do more to help Lawrence out as a team.

“I asked [passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] how he played, and he said he did pretty good,” Meyer said. “I thought the ball to his left right in front of us, I think it was on third down, he really anticipated a nice out cut, scrambled and delivered a nice one to Marvin Jones.

“He certainly wasn’t awestruck. We’ve got to execute better. We’ve got to protect him better. And we’ve got to get all our wideouts healthy and just play better.”

Lawrence, for his part, said he felt comfortable in his first NFL action.

“I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, the first play’s not kind of what you want for the first play, but after that, I thought we did a good job. We communicated well up front. They did a really good job of protection. At least one of those sacks was on me, for sure, just holding the ball too long. That’s something I’ll work on. Just maneuvering in the pocket is something I’ve always got to work on.

“Other than that, I missed an easy one to Marvin, a little quick out I wish I would have hit. But other than that, I felt good out there. I think we were seeing it, all on the same page. There’s obviously things to clean up, but I thought it was a pretty good day.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Jaguars worked out LB Patrick Onwuasor.

Texans

Texans’ third-year G Max Scharping said he’s excited to play in Saturday’s preseason game given Green Bay, Wisconsin is his hometown.

“I grew up my whole life there, so it’s everything,” Scharping said, via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk790. “It’s who I am. That’s where I came from. So, it built me into who I am today. I wouldn’t be here without Green Bay. It’s going to be super special again to get to go back to Green Bay. I’m excited.”

Texans HC David Culley said they are looking to find the “best combination” for Scharping and Houston’s offensive line.

“Max is excited,” Culley said. “He’s had a good camp to this point. He’s been doing excellent with what we’ve asked him to do. We’re in that mode right now where we’re trying to find out what the best combination for us is, and he’s part of that deal right now. He’s been doing well for us to this point.”

Scharping mentioned that he’s earned reps at both guard positions and is confident that he can play successfully at either position.

“I think it’s just confidence level. He’s been moving me around left guard, right guard, just to see how I can grow as a player, and I think just having that confidence that I can go out there and play either position there right now and work on technique in both places, it gets you to think about your hands, your feet, balance, all that stuff.”

Titans

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel revealed that rookie CB Caleb Farley approached him and asked to travel with the team for the preseason game, despite the fact that he was not going to receive any playing time. Vrabel obliged him, as he would not be gaining any experience by being left behind. (Paul Kuharsky)

Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are concerned that DE Trevon Coley has a season-ending foot injury.

has a season-ending foot injury. Aaron Wilson reports the Titans worked out TE Deon Yelder.