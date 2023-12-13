AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter and HC Shane Steichen were asked if the team is missing RB Jonathan Taylor offensively, with Steichen adding that the team has issues to correct in the running game with current RB Zack Moss still doing his best to lead the charge.

“Obviously, [Taylor] is a heck of a player,” Cooter told ESPN. “We’ll be excited when the time is right for him to come back. But it was a group effort [on Sunday]. We would like to perform better than that in the run game, and for the most part, we really have this year. [Sunday] just wasn’t our best day.”

“I think we’ve got to be better in the trenches, because Zack’s obviously a great runner for us and it wasn’t our day yesterday,” Steichen added. “We’ve got to get it cleaned up.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels their offense must run the ball more successfully following Week 14’s loss to the Browns.

“You have to be able to run the ball,” Lawrence said, via JaguarsWire. “We have to do a better job. We have to find ways to do that.”

Lawrence points out their offense was most productive when they were able to run effectively.

“When we were playing well as an offense, that was something that we were doing well. We have to get back to that and just find ways to be efficient and stay on track. We weren’t very good on first and second down today [against the Cleveland Browns]. That gets you behind the sticks.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel and QB Will Levis spoke about the team’s comeback win over the Dolphins, becoming the third team in NFL history to win after being down by 14 points late in the fourth quarter.

“We did a lot of things that were going to cost us, obviously, the turnovers and the mistakes,” Vrabel said, via the team website. “But we did more positive things late. The defense got some stops, and when the offense needed to come through, they came through.It doesn’t have to be that hard. But I’m proud of the character of this football team, competing. I’m really proud of these guys.” “I was just sticking to the game plan,” Levis noted. “Throwing to the open guy, trusting that I didn’t necessarily need to be forcing anything. That happy medium of pushing it down the field but throwing to the open guy.”