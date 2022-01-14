AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Armando Salguero of Outkick reports that former Dolphins HC Brian Flores was not a big fan of QB Tua Tagovailoa and had questions about his work ethic.
- According to Salguero, Flores was frustrated because he didn’t think Tagovailoa put in extra time in the early part of the week. In fact, Salguero says Flores wasn’t quiet about this and was “really hard” on Tagovailoa about it, even in the presence of others.
- Per Salguero, Flores told people within the organization at one point last year: “We’ll never win a championship with this guy.”
- Salguero adds that Flores was, however, part of the collaborative effort to draft Tagovailoa, and had he balked at the idea of selecting Tua, Miami would have gone with him.
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier also wanted Tua and reported remains convinced Tagovailoa can be a good NFL quarterback.
- Salguero also reports that Flores was the leading proponent of the Dolphins making a push to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- Barry Jackson confirms that Flores coveted Watson more than owner Stephen Ross.
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier “thinks highly” of Cardinals DC Vance Joseph and he is considered a legitimate candidate to fill Miami’s head coaching vacancy. The list is still developing and could grow in the coming days. (Barry Jackson)
Jets
- Jets worked out OL Drew Desjarlais and DB Jamal Peters. (Doug Kyed)
Patriots
- The Patriots officially downgraded starting LT Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) to out for Saturday night’s playoff game against the Bills.
- Mike Reiss notes that Justin Herron replaced Wynn last week after nine snaps.
