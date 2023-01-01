AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are taking things day by day with QB Tua Tagovailoa and there’s no timeframe for him to exit the concussion protocol. It’s not clear when or if he’ll play again this season.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirms a report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer that what triggered Miami’s concern about Tagovailoa is when they were watching film of the loss to the Packers and he couldn’t remember why he made certain decisions.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that Jets QB Mike White could make himself a lot of money if he gets the team into the playoffs, as he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
- One agent who represents a few prominent quarterbacks thinks White will get at least $10-$12 million a year on a new deal in that scenario, with a contract potentially falling in the range of two years, $30 million and $20 million guaranteed.
- Cimini notes it’s not clear if the Jets would commit to White as the starter in 2023, as there will be other veterans available and New York’s leadership is entering a key season where they need to make the playoffs.
Patriots
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL fined Patriots QB Mac Jones $23,976, $13,367 for his low block on Bengals CB Eli Apple, and $10,609 for a separate unnecessary roughness violation.
