AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Drake Maye, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Bills. (Tom Downey)

had four formal Combine interviews, including with the Bills. (Tom Downey) Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Travis May)

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said that “all options” are on the table regarding QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has appeared to play his last snap in Miami.

“Everything’s on the table right now. It could go in a lot of different ways,” Sullivan said, via ESPN. “A trade is a possibility, but Tua is aware, his representation is aware. We’ve had really positive conversations, and, like I said, it’s kind of all on the table when it comes to Tua at this moment. [Tagovailoa’s reps] have expressed that he wants to play and that they still think he can play at a high level. The conversations have been productive, but they have not in particular said that they want to be traded.”

Sullivan added that RB De’Von Achane remains part of the team’s long-term plans despite the rebuild and they’ll have contract extension conversations later this offseason.

“[Achane is] a marvelous player. We want him to be part of this thing moving forward,” Sullivan said. “We’re kind of focused on what’s at hand, which is free agency, and then the draft. We will have those [extension] conversations with him as well as some other guys as we move down the road, but that’s going to be later in the summer.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn : “There are mistakes that I made that I won’t replicate this season. I feel really good about that.” (Vacchiano)

: “There are mistakes that I made that I won’t replicate this season. I feel really good about that.” (Vacchiano) Glenn confirms he’ll be calling the defensive plays this coming season: “Play calling is my superpower, really. I missed doing it.”(Garafolo)

Glenn on owner Woody Johnson : “Here’s how he operates: I spoke to him about my vision about the coaching staff… his answer is always: what can I help you to be successful? I’m fortunate to have an owner who operates that way.” (Rosenblatt)

: “Here’s how he operates: I spoke to him about my vision about the coaching staff… his answer is always: what can I help you to be successful? I’m fortunate to have an owner who operates that way.” (Rosenblatt) On QB Justin Fields : “Justin’s on the roster. Under contract and glad he’s under contract. There is no deadline to make a decision. He’s part of the Jets.” (Garafolo)

: “Justin’s on the roster. Under contract and glad he’s under contract. There is no deadline to make a decision. He’s part of the Jets.” (Garafolo) Jets GM Darren Mougey said he has talked to Raiders GM John Spytek about a trade for the first pick, before adding: “I don’t think that’s happening.” (Rosenblatt)

said he has talked to Raiders GM about a trade for the first pick, before adding: “I don’t think that’s happening.” (Rosenblatt) Mougey on DE Will McDonald‘s fifth-year option: “Feel really good about Will and that being a possibility.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots GM Eliot Wolf doesn’t believe that QB Drake Maye‘s shoulder hindered his offensive performance and said that he’s very satisfied with his second year in the NFL.

“Satisfied is a tremendous understatement,” Wolf said, via PFT. “Drake made a ton of progress in a lot of areas, not only at the start of the season, but throughout the season. I think people forget that he’s 23 years old and there’s a been a lot on his shoulders, and there will continue to be with the expectation that it has being the quarterback of the New England Patriots. But I’m just really excited about him, his toughness, his competitiveness. He’s always the same guy. Obviously, there are areas on the field that he’s going to improve, and he’s going to work with coach [Josh] McDaniels and [quarterbacks] coach [Ashton] Grant and get those things taken care of.”