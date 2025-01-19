AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Elijah Campbell, Dolphins, Patriots,

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s future was in question due to concussions, however, he privately told his father that he would rather die on the field than call it quits.

“This is what I love to do. This is what makes me happy, and I’m gonna do it. That’s it,” Tagovailoa told reporters.

“As a father, as a parent, it’s tough,” his father Galu Tagovailoa told ESPN. “Tua’s now married, he has his own family. These are the tough decisions that he’s going to have to deal with in life. To decide whether he’s going to continue. The game is something that he loves. One of the things that I talked to him about when he was dealing with his concussion was ‘Hey, what do you think?’ And he was like ‘Dad, I love this game, and I’ll die on the field for this game.’ So that answers everything for me. But at the same time, as a father, you’re like ‘Man, you gotta take care of your health. That’s the most important thing.’ I have two beautiful grandkids. And that’s something that I’ve gotta talk to him about and for him to think about.”

According to his father, Tua’s wife Annah has also asked him to consider his future after football.

“She’s all about his health,” Galu said. “She tells him ‘I want to live long with you. We’ve got to make sure we do the right thing.’ But Tua grew up in a way where everything is so competitive. He just doesn’t want to leave the game. He loves it.”

Dolphins DB Elijah Campbell said he hopes to remain with Miami but reiterated that he feels as if he’s a starting-caliber safety in the NFL.

“I’ve always had the talent,” Campbell said, via Dolphins Wire. “It’s just about getting more opportunity, so if that opportunity presents itself next year, I’m more than competent. I was just talking with coaches, like, I’m a starter. I have the ability to be a starter in the league, and I should be.”

Albert Breer notes Ryan Cowden is already at work with the Patriots’ personnel staff just four days after parting ways with the Giants.

According to Mike Reiss, Patriots director of skill development Joe Kim has elected to move on from New England.

has elected to move on from New England. Kim explained he’s ready for a new challenge: “I’ve had nothing but a positive experience with the Patriots. The time is right for a new challenge.”