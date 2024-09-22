AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen was voted as one of the most overrated players in the NFL according to an anonymous player poll. Allen takes the label as a compliment and is only worried about the opinions of guys in his locker room.

“I loved it,” Allen said, via FS1’s The Facility. “I’m a logical guy and I understand what the NFL is. There’s 32 teams. There’s 31 other fanbases and players that I hope despise me and are absolutely sick of me, because that means I’m doing the right thing on the field for the Buffalo Bills.”

“I think it’s a term of endearment and respect when guys don’t like me or don’t think I’m that great. I can tell you one thing, the guys that are in this building don’t think that way.”

Dolphins

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve following another scary head injury. Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill outlined Tagovailoa’s status and said he’s doing well mentally.

“Tua is doing great,” Hill said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I’m sure y’all done asked everybody in the locker room that, but he’s doing amazing. How the locker room is going — the biggest thing that we want is to make sure that Tua is all right. Once I called him the day after or whatever, I heard his voice, heard that he was in good spirits, I was cool, man. Because to me this shit is bigger than football. Our life is bigger than football. We’re also individuals with families, we’ve got stuff going on. Once I heard that, it was cool.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers noted that the first three matchups with opposing defenses have limited WR Garrett Wilson compared to what the young receiver was able to accomplish at the start of his previous seasons.

“The entire focus of all three defenses we’ve played has been taking Garrett away,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “It’s been [ESPN draft analyst] Mel Kiper’s worst nightmare — a lot of Cover 2.”

“I have to get in the lab and have some of those conversations and figure out where I can be better at, for sure,” Wilson commented.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Jets were looking at Saints QB Derek Carr as their potential future starter before acquiring Rodgers.

as their potential future starter before acquiring Rodgers. Jets S Chuck Clark was fined $11,167 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) and LB C.J. Mosley $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle).