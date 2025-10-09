AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Brady, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

When discussing coordinators who are raising their head coaching stock, Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that Bills OC Joe Brady is someone he’s hearing about.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel credited QB Tua Tagovailoa for his ability to sift through the outside noise and said it’s one of the most challenging parts of the game, especially at quarterback.

“I think it’s one of the reasons I focus on how he grows as a quarterback in the micro instances that I think are so difficult as a franchise quarterback [in] the National Football League,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “If you’re uncomfortable with the stakes of the game, it’s not a game for you. You’re not going to change the stakes and he knows that, and I think that’s why I put such a priority on focusing on what he’s working on, being able to get better at things. While that is also always true, bottom line, black and white, you’re held accountable for the results while you’re trying to get better. That’s difficult. I think he’s as experienced as anyone with positive or negative noise, and I think in that, you find the best version of yourself when you’re able to allow your own thoughts and decisions to dictate your opinion of yourself and how you’re carried towards others and how you handle all those things.

“So not easy, but I think that’s something that no quarterback in the National Football League is not exposed to. I think that’s something that is very, very challenging and what separates people is that ability to work within the noise. If they tell you you’re awesome or that you suck, how does that relate to what you’re doing to influence your next performance? That’s what he does.”

SI’s Albert Breer stated that regardless of McDaniel and GM Chris Grier‘s future in Miami, Tagovailoa will likely earn at least one more year with the team due to his guaranteed salary, which stands at $54 million next season. After 2026, Tagovailoa has just $3 million in guarantees left on his deal, making a release more pragmatic.

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn refuted the idea that QB Justin Fields ‘ stats are inflated because of garbage time: “I understand from the outside that people want to say we’re getting yards because teams are (letting us). No. Teams play in this league. Nobody wants to just give up yards. I do think we get into a situation where we start to get in a groove and that’s any quarterback. Justin has been getting in a groove in those situations … I have no issues with where we’re at in the passing game.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

II (concussion) and WR (personal) did not travel with the team to London, but it will not affect their game statuses. Brian Costello reports the Jets are designating LB Ja’Markis Weston to return from injured reserve.

to return from injured reserve. According to Connor Hughes, Jets DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is expected to return for Week 6.