AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Reynolds, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle said that QB Tua Tagovailoa appears confident and seems ready to have a big year in 2025.

“He’s just excited to play, man,” Waddle told reporters, via DolphinsWire.com. “I think all of us are. He looks confident, coming out with a different swag. He’s got dye in his hair and some other stuff. He looks like he’s just eager to play, man.”

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN names Dolphins LB Grayson Murphy as a potential surprise player in 2025 after making “splash plays” in Miami’s offseason program.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini names veteran WR Josh Reynolds as a potential surprise player for the Jets this year after emerging as the “clear-cut leader for the WR2 job.”

Patriots

Mike Reiss of ESPN lists Patriots WR Efton Chism III as a player flying under the radar as an undrafted rookie after quickly earning the trust of his quarterbacks.

Reiss notes that Chism has shown "spatial awareness, quickness, and sure hands."