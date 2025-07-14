AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Reynolds, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Dolphins 

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle said that QB Tua Tagovailoa appears confident and seems ready to have a big year in 2025.

“He’s just excited to play, man,” Waddle told reporters, via DolphinsWire.com. “I think all of us are. He looks confident, coming out with a different swag. He’s got dye in his hair and some other stuff. He looks like he’s just eager to play, man.”

  • Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN names Dolphins LB Grayson Murphy as a potential surprise player in 2025 after making “splash plays” in Miami’s offseason program. 
  • Louis-Jacques could see Murphy being a situational player or “rotational pass-rush depth.”

Jets

  • ESPN’s Rich Cimini names veteran WR Josh Reynolds as a potential surprise player for the Jets this year after emerging as the “clear-cut leader for the WR2 job.”
  • Cimini notes that Reynolds has “separated” himself from WR Allen Lazard and others on the depth chart. 

Patriots 

  • Mike Reiss of ESPN lists Patriots WR Efton Chism III as a player flying under the radar as an undrafted rookie after quickly earning the trust of his quarterbacks. 
  • Starting QB Drake Maye praised Chism for his production in their offseason program, saying: “Chis had like 50 catches in OTAs.”
  • Reiss notes that Chism has shown “spatial awareness, quickness, and sure hands.” 

