AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Reynolds, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle said that QB Tua Tagovailoa appears confident and seems ready to have a big year in 2025.
“He’s just excited to play, man,” Waddle told reporters, via DolphinsWire.com. “I think all of us are. He looks confident, coming out with a different swag. He’s got dye in his hair and some other stuff. He looks like he’s just eager to play, man.”
- Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN names Dolphins LB Grayson Murphy as a potential surprise player in 2025 after making “splash plays” in Miami’s offseason program.
- Louis-Jacques could see Murphy being a situational player or “rotational pass-rush depth.”
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini names veteran WR Josh Reynolds as a potential surprise player for the Jets this year after emerging as the “clear-cut leader for the WR2 job.”
- Cimini notes that Reynolds has “separated” himself from WR Allen Lazard and others on the depth chart.
Patriots
- Mike Reiss of ESPN lists Patriots WR Efton Chism III as a player flying under the radar as an undrafted rookie after quickly earning the trust of his quarterbacks.
- Starting QB Drake Maye praised Chism for his production in their offseason program, saying: “Chis had like 50 catches in OTAs.”
- Reiss notes that Chism has shown “spatial awareness, quickness, and sure hands.”
