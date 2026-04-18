AFC Notes: Ty Simpson, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Eliot Wolf, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

When asked about filling needs through the 2026 NFL Draft, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan responded that he’s always taken a best-player-available approach but understands they still must address holes on the roster.

“Where you have holes is obvious. [But] we are always going to [have a] best player available approach. I’ve lived that. You feel you have an embarrassment of riches in a room, and then you’re a hamstring or ankle [injury away from having a big need]. I’ve lived that. I look at holes and say I’ve got to fill those, but it’s also a stark reminder: Take good football players, and it will work itself out,” Sullivan said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Sullivan admitted that they don’t have many “established players” on the roster, while some veterans are going into the season with “something to prove.”

“We do not have a ton of established players on this team. We have some guys who will surprise some people. We have very few established players on the roster. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys who believe they’re better than the deal they signed. They’ve got something to prove; they’re chasing the carrot. And I’m good with that.”

As for Miami having just $1.8 million in cap space heading into the draft, Sullivan said they need to remain “disciplined” and ensure they can sign their draft picks.

“I think we’ll stay disciplined and sit tight with that,” Sullivan said. “We need the money to sign our draft class. We need to be disciplined and get back to a healthy spot.”

Jets

SI’s Albert Breer believes that Alabama QB Ty Simpson‘s likely landing spot is somewhere in the second round, unless a team emerges that wants to commit to him for at least a few years.

Breer’s logic is that teams consistently draft quarterbacks they like but don’t love early on Day 2, and will select their quarterback of the future in the following draft if he doesn’t work out.

If Simpson ends up with the Jets or Cardinals, it could give them a young option behind a veteran quarterback that they could let sit and learn, and then play out the remainder of the season and re-evaluate, much like the Saints did with QB Tyler Shough.

Patriots

Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf was asked about leaving the door open for a trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown : “I’ll leave the door open to anything we think can improve our roster, whether that’s the player you mentioned or other players.” (Mark Daniels)

was asked about leaving the door open for a trade for Eagles WR : “I’ll leave the door open to anything we think can improve our roster, whether that’s the player you mentioned or other players.” (Mark Daniels) Wolf spoke about OT Morgan Moses returning for his age-35 season: “No indication that he’s looking to move on.” (Chad Graff)

returning for his age-35 season: “No indication that he’s looking to move on.” (Chad Graff) Regarding the draft, Wolf talked about possibly adding edge defenders: “I think we could complement our room with some speed. … We would like to get faster.” (Doug Kyed)