AFC Notes: Tyler Bass, Mike Williams, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Jets

After having an inconsistent start to the season, Bills K Tyler Bass stepped up and nailed a game-winning 61-yard field goal in Week 9 over the Dolphins. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott praised Bass’ mental toughness for coming through despite all the doubts around him recently.

“Here’s a young man that has been going through it, and the journey that he’s been on week to week, the questions that have been asked of him,” McDermott said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “I think it’s a great example of mental toughness. I think it’s a great example of perseverance, and resilience.

“And for young kids out there, here’s a player that was under the microscope pretty darn hard. And we brought a player in here to compete with him midseason and he didn’t back down.”

Jets OT Morgan Moses is playing with a Grade 2 MCL tear, meniscus damage and a small fracture in his knee but doesn’t plan to miss time: “Everybody in this locker room is playing through something…when I can’t give you 100%, I know the guy beside me is going to give the extra 15%.” (SNYJets)

Jets OT Morgan Moses is playing with a Grade 2 MCL tear, meniscus damage and a small fracture in his knee but doesn't plan to miss time: "Everybody in this locker room is playing through something…when I can't give you 100%, I know the guy beside me is going to give the extra 15%." (SNYJets) Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Washington called multiple teams about trading for a corner including the Jets for CB D.J. Reed but New York told them he isn't available.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on trading WR Mike Williams to Pittsburgh: “Mike’s a good guy. He’ll be good in that locker room … sometimes a change of scenery is great for certain guys … we knew with Davante coming in there’d be less targets for everybody.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

The Jets got a much-needed win in Week 9 against the Texans behind WR Garrett Wilson‘s two touchdown receptions. Wilson highlighted how important the win was and how it could get them on the right track.

“We needed to, and we really wanted to, get in the win column,” Wilson said, via John Pullano of the team website. “Losing that many games in a row, it felt exactly how you’d expect it to feel. We are better than we have played and tonight was the time to go prove it. It is a good win because it gets us started on what we have been preaching and talking about within the facility.”