AFC Notes: Tyler Boyd, Stefon Diggs, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DE Kwity Paye talked about the few interactions he had with first-round DE Laiatu Latu before the draft. Paye likes the potential they have playing together and feels it follows the recipe of other top teams.

“We spoke a little bit and, you know, just feeding off of each other during training sessions,” Paye said, via the team’s website. “Just seeing how he’s rushing and seeing his college film, and stuff like that, I was like, man, if that guy came to play with us it would be crazy. It’ll be good for us as well.”

“I think it’ll just be a big problem for other teams. You know, like you see teams that make it far in the playoffs, the Chiefs, the 49ers, the Eagles, teams like that where they just have a second D-line that could be a first D-line anywhere else. So that’s kind of like, I feel like that’s what we’re trying to build here. There’s no dropoff. As soon as the second D-line coming, the O-line doesn’t have rest, like the O-line doesn’t have the chance to regroup for the first team coming in.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans believes the team’s wide receiver room complements each other and it will be tough to defend each of them.

“You want different body types, different type of movers to cause as many problems for a defense as possible, right?” Ryans said, via PFT. “We want to put defenses in binds, and I think with those three guys it allows us to do that because they are so different, and they can all do different things.”

Ryans is happy that WR Stefon Diggs is in Houston and said he’s been great to work with.

“It’s been fun to work with him. It’s been fun just to see the chemistry that starts to build in our locker room with him, our quarterback, the other receivers, offensive players, defensive players,” Ryans said of Diggs. “He’s going to be a really great fit with what we do here.”

Titans

Titans WR Tyler Boyd admitted that the presence of HC Brian Callahan was a factor in him deciding to sign with Tennessee.

“Obviously Callahan is here and that’s my guy,” Boyd said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He’s a heckuva coach, and I’ve been a part of his offense for a while now, so I just felt like it was a good fit. It just felt right.”

Callahan envisions Boyd as the perfect fit for the slot position in the team’s offense.

“He’s definitely got an advantage over any normal free agent because he’s been in quite a bit of the offense in terms of names, expectations, route details, and coaching points he’s heard over the last five years,” Callahan said.

Titans QB Will Levis added that he hopes to learn the offense from Boyd and added that he’s already made an impact for the team.

“It’s cool to be able to watch all these cutups of him balling out, making all these plays and on the teach tape running these routes exactly like how we’re telling everyone else to,” Levis said. “That’s going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who’s been in the offense and knows what it’s like when the bolts are flying.”

Boyd is more than happy to provide insight and is hoping to learn from his teammates as well.

“I can learn from those guys, and they can learn from me,” Boyd said. “As long as we can all feed off of each other and complement each other, that will take us to the next level.“