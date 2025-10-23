AFC Notes: Tyler Warren, Cam Little, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Despite initial doubts that first-round TE Tyler Warren could continue putting up big numbers every single week, Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox is starting to think this could be the norm for the rookie.

“In Week 1, I was telling (rookie tight end Tyler Warren), ‘It’s not like this every week,’” Alie-Cox said, via NY Times. “But we’ve been going out there and doing it every week, so it’s kind of hard to get him not to believe it. I was just sitting on the sideline like, ‘Are we really that good? Or are they just that bad?’ But then we’ve kept doing it and doing it.”

Jaguars

Jaguars K Cam Little has missed field goals in the last two weeks, while also missing his only extra point attempt in Week 6’s loss to the Seahawks. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said he still has confidence in Little and they aren’t considering making a change.

“I have a lot of confidence in Cam still,” Coen said, via John Shipley of SI. “I just talked to Cam. He was in here today. You know, he’s not going anywhere, and we’re not doing anything with it. He’s gonna get away from this thing for a few days and go reset and the Good, the bad, the ugly, whatever it is, we’re starting fresh when get back in here. We have to.”

Coen isn’t holding anything against Little, pointing out that he attempted a 50-yard field goal while down 21-0 to the Rams.

“Got a lot of confidence in the guy. I do. He’s very talented. And look, when you walk him out there, obviously a guy that was struggling a little, right? And then you’d love for the first attempt in the game to maybe be like a 30-yarder. All right, here we go. I’m good,” Coen said. “Well, you know, he strolls out there in a 21-0 game where you’re struggling to find points. You wanted to see points on the board for morale, and you walk them out there for a 50-yarder in you know, Wembley and in a game that not much is going right.”

Coen added that Little has taken accountability for his misses.

“He knows he’s got to make these kicks, and it’s not — he takes so much accountability. And so he’s gonna kick his way out of this thing, and he’s gonna make some big kicks for us this year,” Coen said.

Texans

The Texans’ offense has struggled this season after moving on from former OC Bobby Slowik back in January, currently ranking in the bottom half of the league in every category. Houston OC DeMeco Ryans said they aren’t considering making a change from new OC Nick Caley.

“We’re pressing forward with everybody that we have,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “We’re collectively all in this together.”

Ryans is taking the blame for their offensive woes.

“It all starts with me,” Ryans said. “So, you guys want to point the finger at somebody, put it on me. That’s my job, and ultimately, it’s my job to get it fixed. So that’s how it’ll be, but we’re rolling on what we have, and we got to just all do better. Got to coach you better. We got to play better. We got to execute better on game day. And look, as bad as it seems, I tell the guys at the end of the day, we’re still one possession from getting that game.”