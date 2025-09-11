AFC Notes: Tyler Warren, Tank Bigsby, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones talked about the impact first-round TE Tyler Warren has made to the offense so far and said that he’s going to add another element to the team.

“I think it adds a lot, for sure,’’ he said, via Fox 59. “I think he’s a dangerous guy with the ball in his hands. He’s going to make extra yards. He’s physical. He’s going to go up and make the tough catch, a number of those things. So, I mean, I think he does a lot for us.’’

Colts HC Shane Steichen said Warren has a “feel” for the game that you can’t coach.

“Some of these things you can’t coach with these guys is ‘feel,’’ Steichen said. “I think he’s got a great feel for the game. He understands football. He sees it really well. Tommy (position coach Manning) does a great job of getting him prepared every week in the tight end room with the rest of those guys. The preparation that he puts in, the toughness that he plays with is phenomenal. We’ve got to keep it going.’’

Warren added that his mastery of the offense and Jones throwing his guys open played into his success.

“I think it’s both,’’ Warren said. “I think we have a lot of good players on offense out there with me, so it makes it easier to do stuff. And Daniel’s been doing a great job of giving us the right passes, so it’s been good.”

Joel Erickson notes Colts CB Jaylon Jones (hamstring) will be out “for a while” and injured reserve is a possibility.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen discussed parting ways with RB Tank Bigsby and said that a fresh start would be good for both sides.

“Really just came down to after some time of evaluating and just working through some things, it felt like especially, you know, post-Sunday just probably best to move on, just give him an opportunity to go. Same with us, we feel good about where we are at moving forward,” Coen said, via Sports Illustrated. “I wish him nothing but the best. He is a good dude. Just worked out that way. So, really feel confident obviously with some of the way those other guys stepped in, did some good things. It is hard to rotate four. And wish him nothing but the best.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward made his NFL debut in Week 1, resulting in a 20-12 loss to the Broncos. Ward said his regular-season appearance gave him a rush.

“I felt alive again,” Ward said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Just knowing that it’s not a preseason game, it’s a real football game. The rush that you get is unbelievable. It’s something that you wouldn’t want to trade for the world. I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan was impressed with Ward’s poise in Week 1.

“I was really pleased with a lot of things that Cam did in the game,” Callahan said. “The operation and handling of the environment and his poise was really impressive.”

Titans OC Nick Holz said Ward did well to make adjustments and get them out of “bad looks.”

“There’s plays that are called when sometimes we’re getting a bad look,” Holz said. “Cam did a great job getting us out of those bad looks.”