AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, Ravens, Titans GM Search

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed he was injured during training camp. Rosenhaus also implied the team knew about the injury, yet he didn’t appear on the injury report at all until Week 10.

“So let’s back up to training camp,” Rosenhaus said. “Tyreek’s scrimmaging with the Washington Commanders, and he breaks his wrist. We have top wrist doctors saying to Tyreek, ‘You need to get this operated on, you’re gonna miss the season.’ Tyreek says to me and the Dolphins, ‘I’m not gonna miss the season. I wanna play. I wanna be here for my team.’ . . . This hampered him all year long.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Zach Orr said their game plan for their upcoming AFC Wild Card game against the Steelers doesn’t change based on whether Pittsburgh plays Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

“The game plan really doesn’t change much for either one,” Orr said, via Clifton Brown and Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “Play sound, disciplined football and we like our chances.”

Orr is “definitely expecting” the Steelers to use both quarterbacks on Saturday.

“I’m definitely expecting it, just because they’ve got two starting-caliber quarterbacks,” Orr said. “They’ve won games with both of them. The first game, even though he didn’t start against us, he came in and made some critical plays that ultimately in our eyes cost us the game. We’ve got to be prepared to see both of them, not just Justin as a runner, but him as a thrower as well because he is a quarterback.”

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton feels their coaches are doing well preparing them for Pittsburgh.

“I think our coaches have done a good job this week just kind of sprinkling in different personnel and having the right people for those looks,” Hamilton said. “The scout team has been doing a great job giving us what we need. It’s obviously something that you have to gameplan for because Justin is a threat when he comes in the game with his legs and also can throw the ball, too. Practicing that a little bit will help us if it does happen in the game.”

Titans

SI.com’s Albert Breer lists Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi , Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham as names to watch for the Titans GM vacancy because of their relationship with president Chad Brinker , who’s leading the search.

