AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Drake Maye, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to help the depth of their receiver room after trading WR Stefon Diggs. Valdes-Scantling likes QB Josh Allen‘s personality and is happy Allen isn’t conceited like other elite players.

“Josh is just super normal, man,” Valdes-Scantling said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s the the most exciting thing. When you’re one of the better quarterbacks in the league, some guys have egos. All the quarterbacks that I played with have not had those and so, that was the most exciting thing about just having a guy to that caliber just be a normal dude.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill reflected on Vikings WR Justin Jefferson receiving a $35 million annual salary, calling it a “great day” for himself personally.

“Oh, it’s a great day in the Hill household, man. Everybody waking up happy,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media.

Hill has a potential out in his contract next offseason. He’s allowing his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to handle his negotiations.

“About the contract situation, I’m going to let my agent do his job,” Hill said. “That’s his job, man. His job is to get great at that. My job is obviously to come out here and help this team win. . . . We want to make sure it benefits both sides. I want to be able to help the team as much as I can. That’s as much as I can say about it.”

Hill would like to play the rest of his career in Miami and feels it’s the “best situation for me and the family.”

“This is obviously the best situation for me and the family,” Hill said. “I don’t think it can get any better. . . . Everything that comes with living in Miami is beautiful.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye has played behind Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe in minicamp. Head coach Jerod Mayo said Maye will get more reps as he continues to learn.

“The better you do on a day-after-day basis, not just on the field but in the classroom, the more reps you’ll get going forward,” Mayo, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers has been impressed by Maye’s arm strength in practice.

“The arm talent is definitely there. I’ve seen him make some throws where I was like, ‘That’s a helluva throw right there.'”

Mayo said they have been taking a look at OL Michael Onwenu at right guard in minicamp: “Going to try to get the best five out there.” (Doug Kyed)

at right guard in minicamp: “Going to try to get the best five out there.” (Doug Kyed) Mayo can “absolutely” see New England carrying all four quarterbacks on the roster going into training camp, per Mark Daniels. He previously said they would like to cut it down to three.

As for DT Davon Godchaux missing minicamp on Monday as he demands an adjusted contract, Mayo said he is eager for the defensive tackle to return: “We want him here. He’s one of our best players.” (Zack Cox)

missing minicamp on Monday as he demands an adjusted contract, Mayo said he is eager for the defensive tackle to return: “We want him here. He’s one of our best players.” (Zack Cox) Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (labrum) is feeling recovered and is participating in practice after missing time last season: “Y’all have seen me out there. I feel good.” (Cox)