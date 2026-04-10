AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Jesse Minter, Todd Monken, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns CB Tyson Campbell was acquired by the Browns midseason last year, and now has a new DC already in Mike Rutenberg. Campbell isn’t worried about the changes and is looking forward to a full offseason with the team.

“I think it’ll be smooth,” Campbell said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’ll be an easier adjustment than it was when I got traded last season. So I think just having a full offseason with the team, the new coaching staff, and just the area itself, so I think it’s going to be a smooth adjustment. I pretty much adjusted already, so I’m just looking forward to what this season has in store.”

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken said he hopes to re-establish the culture and narrative surrounding the franchise and the best way to do that is by winning.

“Winning. It changes everything, right?” Monken said, via Around The NFL. “Winning changes everything, right? I told the coaches that the other day, right? Or playing well. How does a player stop the narrative? Play well. How do we stop the narrative on offense? Score. How do you stop the narrative about not winning? Win. It’s pretty freaking simple, right? I mean, is that not in life in general, right? There’s a narrative out there that you’re not a good husband. Well, change. Be a good husband, right? All that’s part of it, right? Change the narrative. Become that. That’s what we have to do. It’s real simple.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said that HC Jesse Minter is bringing new energy into the organization that everyone is excited about.

“It’s new, it’s young. We have a young coaching staff, and everybody is excited to play,” Flowers said, via The Athletic. “Coach Harbaugh, we were shocked it happened. I was shocked. Appreciate that he came and got me, and we did what he did. I’m excited for him with his job with the Giants. We’re all excited to start over. It’s a new energy. Everybody gets to restart with a new coaching staff.”

Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton said that the early impressions he’s gotten from Minter have been extremely positive and he’s excited about the future.

“It’s been great so far,” Hamilton said. “This week is the first time I met him in person. I heard great things about him from guys in LA. Cam Hart, who I went to college with. (Former Raven) Tony Jefferson, who is over there. When the position opened up, they both texted me and were like, ‘This is the guy you want.’ It’s been everything and more so far. I’m just excited for a new era of Ravens football.”