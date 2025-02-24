AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chargers Free Agents, Raiders Offseason

Broncos
Despite having three years remaining on his contract with the Bills, Von Miller said during a recent podcast appearance that he plans on returning to the Broncos at the end of his career.
“I bleed orange and blue,” Miller said Friday on the DNVR Broncos podcast. “I’m Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years. But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver… Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”
“I’ll make my way back to Denver,” Miller added. “All the greats do. From Peyton Manning to Champ Bailey, to everybody. If it’s good enough for The Sheriff, it’s good enough for me.”
- Mike Klis reports Chris Morgan is expected to be hired as the Broncos’ new assistant offensive line coach.
Chargers
- Daniel Popper of The Athletic looks at free agents that the Chargers could be prioritizing ahead of the draft, such as G Trey Smith or C Drew Dalman, as interior linemen could be a big focus for GM Joe Hortiz.
- Popper notes that the team could look to bring in a new No. 1 cornerback, with available options including Charvarius Ward, Carlton Davis, and Byron Murphy.
- As for pass rushers, even if the team can re-sign LB Khalil Mack, Popper believes that they could still look to add another player even if they decide to do so during the draft in what is generally considered to be a deep class at the position.
- Popper lists five impending free agents that he would like to see the team bring back, including Mack, DL Poona Ford, DL Teair Tart, DL Morgan Fox, and RB J.K. Dobbins.
- As for OT Rashawn Slater, Popper believes that the team will look to get an extension signed with him in the coming months and the two sides will likely settle on a four-year deal.
- When it comes to pass rusher Joey Bosa, Popper knows the team can save more than $25 million in space by cutting or trading him. Yet he feels the team should ask Bosa to take a pay cut for a second straight season.
- Bosa took a $7 million pay cut last offseason and while Popper knows Bosa has said he wants to retire as a Charger, it may be difficult to keep him on the roster with his current cap hit.
Raiders
- Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed tackle some of the tougher questions facing the Raiders this offseason. Starting with a quarterback, Tafur believes that QB Kirk Cousins could wind up being a better fit for a team like the Browns.
- Meanwhile, he adds that a name to watch could be Rams QB Matthew Stafford, depending on if Los Angeles decides to trade the veteran.
- Tafur lists some less exciting options including Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Marcus Mariota to be paired with a rookie from the draft.
- As for QB Shedeur Sanders, Tafur notes the team may need to be aggressive and trade up a few spots for him. They may also have to wait for another quarterback in the draft such as Jalen Milroe, Kyle McCord, or Tyler Shough.
- Tashan Reed says he would not feel comfortable paying top free agent QB Sam Darnold and is more intrigued by the team bringing in QB Aaron Rodgers instead.
- Reed also points out other options such as drafting QB Cam Ward or waiting until day two to select Ohio State QB Will Howard, who would be reunited with his OC from Ohio State Chip Kelly.
- The offensive line is one of Reed’s areas of need, while Tafur focuses more on getting a new No.1 wide receiver and thinks the team could benefit from drafting Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
- The duo believes that the team has a chance to make a big splash in free agency with around $100 million in cap space, this could include signing players like G Trey Smith, G Brandon Scherff, CB Charvarius Ward, QB Sam Darnold, G Kevin Zeitler, WR Tee Higgins, WR Chris Godwin, WR Stefon Diggs, RB Aaron Jones, CB D.J. Reed, or CB Carlton Davis.
- As for internal free agents, Tafur points out LB Robert Spillane, DE K’Lavon Chaisson, and DT Adam Butler as names who could return. Meanwhile, S Marcus Epps, CB Nate Hobbs, and LB Divine Deablo could be up in the air. Reed adds that restricted free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao should also be returning.
