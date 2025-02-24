AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chargers Free Agents, Raiders Offseason

Broncos

Despite having three years remaining on his contract with the Bills, Von Miller said during a recent podcast appearance that he plans on returning to the Broncos at the end of his career.

“I bleed orange and blue,” Miller said Friday on the DNVR Broncos podcast. “I’m Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years. But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver… Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”

“I’ll make my way back to Denver,” Miller added. “All the greats do. From Peyton Manning to Champ Bailey, to everybody. If it’s good enough for The Sheriff, it’s good enough for me.”

Mike Klis reports Chris Morgan is expected to be hired as the Broncos’ new assistant offensive line coach.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic looks at free agents that the Chargers could be prioritizing ahead of the draft, such as G Trey Smith or C Drew Dalman , as interior linemen could be a big focus for GM Joe Hortiz .

or C , as interior linemen could be a big focus for GM . Popper notes that the team could look to bring in a new No. 1 cornerback, with available options including Charvarius Ward , Carlton Davis , and Byron Murphy .

, , and . As for pass rushers, even if the team can re-sign LB Khalil Mack , Popper believes that they could still look to add another player even if they decide to do so during the draft in what is generally considered to be a deep class at the position.

, Popper believes that they could still look to add another player even if they decide to do so during the draft in what is generally considered to be a deep class at the position. Popper lists five impending free agents that he would like to see the team bring back, including Mack, DL Poona Ford , DL Teair Tart , DL Morgan Fox , and RB J.K. Dobbins .

, DL , DL , and RB . As for OT Rashawn Slater , Popper believes that the team will look to get an extension signed with him in the coming months and the two sides will likely settle on a four-year deal.

, Popper believes that the team will look to get an extension signed with him in the coming months and the two sides will likely settle on a four-year deal. When it comes to pass rusher Joey Bosa , Popper knows the team can save more than $25 million in space by cutting or trading him. Yet he feels the team should ask Bosa to take a pay cut for a second straight season.

, Popper knows the team can save more than $25 million in space by cutting or trading him. Yet he feels the team should ask Bosa to take a pay cut for a second straight season. Bosa took a $7 million pay cut last offseason and while Popper knows Bosa has said he wants to retire as a Charger, it may be difficult to keep him on the roster with his current cap hit.

