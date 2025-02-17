AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Arik Armstead, Tony Boselli, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead commented on the team hiring HC Liam Coen and said that he still believes the team can shock teams next season with improved play given some of the players on their current roster.

“But one thing that is promising is that we never gave up on each other. You know, I’ve been on some good teams in the league, and I’ve been on some bad teams. And one thing I will say about this team is that we stuck together. You know, we still went out there and played hard for one another. And I think we can build upon that,” Armstead added. “I think we have the guys to be successful and the talent that we need to be successful. I’ve been on some teams where it’s kind of like, yeah, we’re kind of outmatched. And I never felt like that this season when I went on the field, I looked around the guys I’m surrounded by, I’m like, man, we got some we got some dudes who can really play. And, you know, exciting thing about this opportunity we have is no one’s going to be checking for us. No one is going to be expecting anything from us. So we got an opportunity to shock some people.”

Jaguars

Texans

Houston has won a playoff game in each of the last two seasons after three years of four wins or less. Texans DE Will Anderson believes they are on the right track but spoke on how they can take the next step and become true contenders.

“We’ve got to execute better,” Anderson said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got all the right pieces, we’ve got all the right people in the building, they’re going to keep bringing in great guys, but as players — as much as you want to look at coaching — as players, we’ve got to take it upon ourselves: How are we sacrificing our time, how are we watching film together, what are we doing to make sure that we’re getting enough out of the day to be ready for Sunday, to get ready for these big games.”