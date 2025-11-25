AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts lost a road game with a playoff atmosphere against the Chiefs in overtime after holding a 20-9 lead going into the fourth quarter. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen regrets not mixing in some runs on their last drive in regulation and vows to be better going forward.

“You always go back and self-evaluate those situations,” Steichen said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I really thought that last drive in regulation when we went pass, pass, pass, I could have called some runs there. Absolutely could have eaten up some time there, but, you know, in hindsight, it just didn’t work out, and I look at myself first and foremost in those situations to get better for our guys moving forward.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson, Jr. could be in line for a massive extension this offseason, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said S Jalen Pitre and QB C.J. Stroud are still in concussion protocol, but Stroud will start when he clears. (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Despite the one win on the season, Titans first-round QB Cam Ward has made strides every week. Tennessee interim HC Mike McCoy explained Ward’s improvement with his footwork and decision to use his legs when the situation calls for it.

“I think yesterday he took that next step and made plays with his feet,” McCoy said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “He was not only taking what they gave him, but he was taking off and running. That was the next part of his growth.”

Ward elaborated on McCoy’s comments and talked about his increased comfort operating inside the pocket.

“I’m feeling the pocket getting better,” Ward said. “Knowing where I need to set up every play, and then also being able to play on time and have a clock in my head to get the ball to my playmakers or whether I need to scramble around.”