AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Mike Borgonzi, Chad Brinker, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson believes the team is close to success and thinks they need to continue with their trajectory.

“We’re right there. I don’t care what nobody says,” Anderson said, via Around The NFL. “This is a fantastic team. We’ve got our quarterback. We’ve got everything we need. We’ve got to keep stacking and keep persevering. We have a squad. We have a great team. We just gotta keep finding ways. If you look at all the teams that’s in the AFC, they’re just finding a way to win, and that’s what we’ve got to do a better job of. Finding a way.” Anderson added that the team needed to convert on winnable games against lesser opponents during the regular season to set themselves up for a better playoff run. “It’s great, but we’ve got to win these regular season games so we can get home-field advantage,” Anderson said. “We can’t lose to these teams like the Titans and Jets. We’ve got to beat Detroit. We can’t suffer losses. We’ve got to get homefield advantage. And that’s really going to help us. But if we don’t, we gotta find a way on the road to win.” Aaron Wilson reports the Texans moved on from president Greg Grissom on Thursday.

Titans

Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker raised some eyebrows when it was announced that he would have control over the team’s 53-man roster after hiring GM Mike Borgonzi.

“I think our structure is unique, but it’s not abnormal,” Brinker said, via PFT. “The reason why [General Managers] get these jobs is because they’re outstanding at identifying talent and picking players. And a lot of these AGMs [assistant General Managers], they’re in charge of personnel. They’re in charge of a college staff and a pro staff, and maybe they have a few other duties. But they get these jobs and you plop them down in a seat and then oh by the way, you’ve got everything else on top of it. But this team, you’ve got to fix it. That’s why you’re here. Because there’s a problem. We’re not winning enough football games. The roster’s not right. So then the thing that got them the job, 80 percent of their time is trying to figure out all the rest. Twenty percent they’re doing what they’ve actually been hired to do. By the time they figure it out, the cycle starts all over again.”

Titans

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said they won’t shy away from drafting a quarterback to compete with Will Levis. He brought up his experience with a Packers front office that drafted both Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn and continuously developed quarterbacks even when they had Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re going to leave no stone unturned,” Brinker said via Main Street Media. “We’re gonna look, whether it’s free agency or it’s the draft, and also within our own building here. We have Will. I think Will is a young player with a lot of physical skills. He’s been in a lot of offenses since college. Every year, he’s changing offenses, and it’s tough. It’s tough to play that. It’s the hardest position to play in sports. Will’s gonna get every opportunity to compete for the starting job as well next year. But we’re also going to do our due diligence because of how important that position is. We obviously have the first pick in the draft, and there’s a lot that comes with that. We’ve got to figure that out. If any of these guys are worthy of that pick, we’ve got three months to try and figure that part out.

“But we’re gonna look at all avenues. I just believe that in the years that I’ve been in this league particularly with the organization that I came from, we’re always taught that you never get more than two years from drafting a quarterback. You always want to have a stable of quarterbacks. You always want to be developing quarterbacks, because that is the position is just too important in this league.”