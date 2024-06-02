AFC Notes: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said they have individual plans for every member of their receivers group, including WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce and TE Jelani Woods.

“It’s fun and it’s exciting,” Steichen said via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Every week, we’ll have things [in the game plan] for every single guy. As far as the scheme goes, it’s exciting to have a whole bunch of guys that you can do a whole bunch of different things with.”

Steichen is taking a lot of input from coaches and players about installing new aspects into their system to maximize all of their players. Colts QB Anthony Richardson mentioned they “toss ideas around” and he brings input based on research he’s done on his own time.

“We just toss ideas around,” Richardson said. “He asks me how I feel about certain things, and, then if I see certain things on the internet, like if I see a sweep or an option play or something like that, I’ll say ‘Hey, that’s kind of nice.’ I’ll show it to him and he’ll be like, ‘OK, we might be able to throw that in.’ It’s amazing to have a coach like that because we get to use our offense and use our weapons.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen said OLBs coach Bill Shuey urged the coaching staff to sign EDGE Trevis Gipson.

“He has history with [Jaguars outside linebackers] coach [Bill] Shuey,” Nielsen said, via JaguarsWire. “Coach Shuey was really big on bringing him, ‘Hey take a look at this guy. I have some history with him.’ Within what we do, he fits the mold.”

Nielsen was excited about Gipson after studying his film and is confident about his future in Jacksonville.

“Haven’t played a play yet but excited about what we’ve seen on the tape,” Nielsen said. “He’s a tireless worker, intelligent player, I think he’s got a bright future.”

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis noted the changes this offseason with new HC Brian Callahan and feels his relationship with Callahan is unlike any other coach he’s had.

“It’s the first time in my career where I’ve felt comfortable going to a coach and suggesting something, because I feel like I’m comfortable enough with the offense to where I know the machinations of it,” Levis said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “That’s been cool for me, to be able to speak my mind. And even if they say no, I know at least I tried and we talked about it.”