AFC Notes: Will Levis, Dameon Pierce, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said an ESPN article was the first he heard of the sexual assault allegations against K Brandon McManus . (John Shipley)

said an ESPN article was the first he heard of the sexual assault allegations against K . (John Shipley) Jacksonville OC Press Taylor feels they could have handled RB Tank Bigsby‘s usage better: “I think there are things Tank could have provided that we maybe didn’t give him the opportunity to.” (Shipley)

Texans

Houston traded for veteran RB Joe Mixon this offseason after the departure of RB Devin Singletary. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans talked about where RB Dameon Pierce fits into the equation behind Mixon.

“What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “As you have mentioned, he has changed his body, he is strong, he has been working out every day of the offseason program. Not only here just working out, but I am also proud of Dameon for him going back and finishing his degree at Florida. So, just the complete man, working out as a football player, but also finishing that degree means a lot to him.”

“I see Dameon having a very clear head space as we are out working, and I think that will allow him to have a really productive year this year. He has everything it takes to be a really good running back for us and I think him and Joe as a one-two punch, would be very beneficial for us all.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said their aggressiveness in free agency and adding players to their offense was a testament to their trust in QB Will Levis.

“All of that is true,” Callahan said, via John Glennon of the Nashville Post. “We feel like we’ve added really high-end pieces at positions that we needed it, and we have a team that is going to be competitive. A lot of that has to do with what I saw from Will, [what] the organization saw from Will in his time as a starter. The things you see in Will are [what] you want to see in your quarterback.”

Callahan thinks Levis showed “flashes of his ability” in 2023 and is confident he can become a “high-level quarterback.”

“He’s tough. He plays with a ton of passion. It’s important to him. He wants to be good. And then you add in the physical part of it. He’s athletic, he’s strong, he can throw it as good as anybody. You saw the flashes of his ability … I just love everything he’s about. He’s got real talent and [the] ability to be a high-level quarterback in the NFL. Those are the things I’m excited about.”

Callahan reiterated that Levis has proven he can make all the throws.

“He’s got a big arm and some of his down-the-field throws last year were really impressive,” Callahan said. “He can make every throw you want him to make. That comeback game against Miami, and the grittiness he played with against Pittsburgh … in his first year … stood out.”

Callahan called WR Tyler Boyd a “huge benefit” for QB Will Levis thanks to his experience and attention to detail. (Turron Davenport)