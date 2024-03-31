AFC Notes: Will Levis, Keenan Allen, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Jaguars had a top-30 meeting with UNC WR Devontez Walker.

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chargers ultimately took the Bears’ offer of a fourth-round pick for WR Keenan Allen over others, including a package from the Texans that included a 2025 third-rounder and a swap of picks this year.

Wilson adds that the Texans were also willing to take on Allen's contract and work on an extension from there.

According to Aaron Wilson, Memphis DE Jaylon Allen was invited to the Texans’ local prospect day.

According to Aaron Wilson, UCF WR Javon Baker has a pre-draft visit with the Texans.

Titans

Titans 2023 second-round QB Will Levis will get another season to prove he’s the future of the Titans’ franchise. After the busy free agency period, GM Ran Carthon has been impressed with the increased leadership Levis has taken.

“The cool thing for him as he grows into this leadership role on this football team is he asked that every player that we sign, could he get their phone number so he could reach out to them,” Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We love to see that.”

New HC Brian Callahan also touched on his excitement about Levis’ potential heading into the 2024 season.

“We’ve surrounded (Will) with more playmakers, which I think every quarterback desires,” Callahan said. “So, we’ve had a chance to build some explosiveness I think… We’re trying to give him a chance to have success, and I think as a young quarterback that is all you can ask for, a team investing in the talent around you that gives you a chance to go out and perform.”