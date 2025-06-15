AFC Notes: Will McDonald IV, Dalton Kincaid, James Cook, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid struggled with injuries last season, which led to a big drop in receptions and yards. Bills OC Joe Brady said Kincaid has been ever-present at the team facility this offseason

“I feel like he lived here this offseason… credit to him in the weight room and working with the medical team. Looks like Dalton Kincaid,” he said via Dan Fetes.

Bills RB James Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When asked if second-year RB Ray Davis can become their starter in 2026, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated responded that the two have very different qualities which complement each other.

is entering the final year of his rookie contract. When asked if second-year RB can become their starter in 2026, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated responded that the two have very different qualities which complement each other. Breer isn’t closing the door on Cooks landing an extension, but points out the two sides are “nowhere near getting anything done.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane revealed first-round CB Maxwell Hairston tweaked his hamstring but will be good to go for training camp. (Chris Brown)

Jets

Jets DE Will McDonald IV is entering his third year on the team after his breakout campaign in 2024 with 10.5 sacks. New HC Aaron Glenn said McDonald added 15 pounds to his frame over the offseason.

“He’s a dynamic athlete for a guy of his stature,” Glenn said, via the team’s official X. “I think he’s like 6-4, like 240… he actually weighed in more than that because he’s gained about 15 pounds.”

Glenn thinks McDonald’s added weight will help him set the edge.

“It’s very good for him because it allows him to set the edge a lot better,” Glenn said. “He has really long arms… he’s a guy that has a skillset as far as rushing the passer that… I haven’t been around a lot of guys just in my coaching tenure like what we have with him. I’m going to enjoy seeing exactly what he’s gonna be able to do for us… and we’re gonna let him loose.”

Patriots

Patriots’ veteran S Jabrill Peppers said fourth-round S Craig Woodson has been making an impression in OTAs, showing he’s intelligent and coachable.

“I like him. Smart. Savvy,” Peppers said via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He’s doing a great job soaking up what the coaches want him to do. Different techniques. College ball is a little different than the league — especially in the Pac-12; he’s definitely doing a good job, though.”

Woodson joins a crowded position group with Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Marcus Epps and Dell Pettus. Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said they haven’t determined anyone’s roles just yet.

“I don’t think anybody’s really sorted out anything as far as roles yet,” Vrabel said. “I like the people. I like the players. You haven’t seen Dugger on the field just because he’s working through something, which is not uncommon in the spring. I love Jabrill’s energy. I like his passion for the game. I like his energy when he comes in the building. Those things are all very positive, and then the new players and the new additions are trying to carve out a role as well.”

Cal DBs coach Tre Watson, who coached Woodson with the Golden Bears, said Woodson has proven to be a diligent worker and physical player.

“I think the biggest thing is the hard work and character of the person,” Watson said. “His diligence to be a pro. His ability to tackle in open space. Just physicality and finishing. I think he exemplifies what the Patriots organization has always been as a competitor, as a human and as someone blue-collar who is going to show up day in and day out.”