AFC Notes: Woody Marks, Tyjae Spears, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Jabbar Muhammad is entering the second year of his career after signing on with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent. Jaguars defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo said Muhammad has recorded a pass breakup in every practice so far this offseason and also has had a couple of interceptions.

“I really think he has had a PBU (pass breakup) in every single practice we have had,” Araujo said, via John Shipley of the team’s site. “He had an interception in one or two of them as well.”

Muhammad said he got acclimated to the speed of the game last year as a rookie.

“Just getting used to the speed, getting used to playing against the best of the best,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad hopes to carry the momentum from his rookie campaign into 2026 and feels like he has a better understanding of the playbook.

“When I came in for the offseason program … just carrying that momentum knowing that I can play, knowing that I can just come out here and make plays, knowing that I know the playbook inside and out now,” Muhammad said.

Texans

Texans RB Danny Barrett said RB Woody Marks is settling into his role as a complementary back, and the team hopes to keep him steadily involved in both the offense and special teams.

“I think the key for Woody is understanding his role, which he does,” Barrett said, via Around The NFL. “He’s going to get lots of opportunities. Last year we brought him along slower, which was good to help him kind of learn the game. And once he learned the game, he played a lot faster. And you can see him now playing even faster. So, his role is going to pick up some third downs, special teams. He’s a kickoff return guy. But, more importantly, probably in the passing game as well. Just his level of confidence in the offense going into Year 2 is at an all-time high right now. We’ve got to keep it there.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said RB Tyjae Spears will absolutely have a role in the offense and noted that he’s great in passing-down situations.

“We’ll decide that as time goes, but those two complement each other very, very well,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “They’re both really, really good third down backs. I remember studying last year, you’re not beating Tony one-on-one in a protection system. The guy’s an elite blocker, and he’s also really good out of the backfield. And then Tyj, from a route-running ability, he’s really good in that regard. They do a really nice job complementing one another. So, like I said, we’ll figure all that out as time goes, but both are really good.“